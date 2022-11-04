Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Community leaders are saying “enough is enough” to City violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 4-year-old child is out of the hospital, and continues to recover after she was shot Saturday. Meanwhile, Rochester Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. Community leaders are saying “enough is enough.” It’s a message we’ve heard many times, and the...
Cirencione bests Slavny for Ontario County Sheriff post
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The results are in for Ontario County Sheriff. Republican David Cirencione won with about 65% of the vote. He’s a lieutenant with the department. He faced a challenge from Democrat Steven Slavny. In a statement, Cirencione says quote: “as I have done throughout my...
UPDATE: Judge sentences Krauseneck to 25 years to life for Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will sentence James Krauseneck on Monday afternoon. Krauseneck is the man convicted of killing his wife with an ax in Brighton back in 1982. A jury found Krauseneck guilty of murder in September after deliberating for a little more than a day. The defense...
Brockport CSD bus driver charged with driving drunk
BROCKPORT, N.Y. A bus driver with the Brockport School District is charged with driving drunk with students on board. School leaders say 47-year-old Robert Manley of Brockport was on an “out-of-district run” Monday when he failed a random alcohol screening test. The district says he was immediately placed...
Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
State Senate race between Cooney and VanBrederode expected to be tight race
ROCHESTER – The 56th State Senate District which covers the City of Rochester, and parts of Brighton, Greece, and Henrietta, is expected to be another tight race. Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney is trying to hold-off former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode. In these final moments, candidates are trying to...
New shelters to be added to Peace Village homeless encampment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Advocates for the homeless now have a way to provide shelter to people who choose to live on the streets here in Rochester. News10NBC takes a look at the city’s Peace Village and the new shelters that will soon be added to the homeless encampment. Groups like...
Local organization using unique structure to house homeless community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s a basic need, but not everyone in our community has a place to call home, and that need is especially important when the weather gets cold. Now one organization is helping some of Rochester’s less fortunate find a place to stay until they are back on their feet. A unique type of structure is popping up at Rochester’s Peace Village, a homeless encampment on Industrial Street.
Pet adoption fees reduced at Rochester Animal Services Center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Animal shelters across the country are running out of space, so the Rochester Animal Services Center has reduced its adoption fees to hopefully make more room. For the rest of 20-22 adoption fees are reduced to 30 dollars for cats and 50 dollars for dogs. The center is also looking for fosters. If you’re interested in adopting or fostering, you can find more information here.
“I did not murder Cathy” James Krauseneck pleads innocence before he gets life in prison for the Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – James Krauseneck stood up and said he did not kill his wife Cathy. And then he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. It took 40 years to get to this moment in the Brighton Ax Murder case. After a month long trial in September, a jury found that, in February 1982, Cathy Krauseneck was killed by her husband James with one swing of an ax.
Monroe County commissioners say results of election are accurate, issue was delay in reporting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The Monroe County Board of Elections commissioners say the results of the 2022 election are accurate, following an hours-long delay in reporting them on Tuesday night. Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay and Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz held a press conference on Wednesday to ensure voters that their votes...
UPDATE: Missing Irondequoit teen has been found
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit police said that missing 13-year-old Mikayla “Andie” Cooper has been found. They thanked everyone who helped to find Andie.
UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot
UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
Parolee arrested for firing shots near group mourning 17-year-old murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested after police said he fired shots on Weld Street near a group mourning the murder of teenager Chance Mosley. Group gathered last Wednesday night and scattered once the shots went off. Rochester police said bullets hit a nearby house but no one was struck by the gunfire.
Residents say road that 17-year-old crashed on has long been dangerous
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A community is in mourning after a tragic crash early Saturday morning in East Rochester. It took the life of an Aquinas senior. News10NBC hears from people in the neighborhood where the crash happened. They say that road has long been dangerous. Bluff Drive has...
UPDATE: Monroe County Board of Elections says problems with reporting results have been fixed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It took longer than usual for results to come in from the Monroe County Board of Elections Tuesday night. For a while, results did not show up on its website due to technical difficulties. A statement posted online blamed a software issue, reading in part:. “The...
