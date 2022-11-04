ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

411mania.com

Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club

The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT

Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com

Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Strong Detonation Taping

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the upcoming NJPW Strong Detonation tapings on November 20. It takes place at the Vermont Hollywood in California. * NJPW Strong Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos. *. NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs....
CALIFORNIA STATE
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

WWE Expected to Revive Standalone King of the Ring Next Year, All Matches on the Same Night

– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple is planning to revive King of the Ring as its own standalone event in 2023. Additionally, the plan would involve having the whole tournament in one night, similar to old-school King of the Ring tournaments in the 1980s.
411mania.com

New Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will go one-on-one with JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s show. The preview for the match reads:. Axiom is proving to be one of the most electric Superstars in NXT, but...
411mania.com

DragonGate Star La Estrella Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

A DragonGate star is set to compete at MLW Blood & Thunder in La Estrella. MLW has announced that La Estrella will compete at the January 7th show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The full announcement (which includes an apparent typo suggesting the event takes place on October 30th, which was the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Speculation Regarding Possible Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Some hints online have hinted at a potential return on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted earlier, Tony Khan hyped tonight’s show by promising an “an exciting newsworthy show” for fans. As PWInsider notes, there’s been some “chatter” and teases that tonight’s show could feature the return of The Elite, aka Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Turns 52, Shows Off Physique

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho celebrated his birthday by showing off a picture of his physique. The ROH World Champion turns 52 today. He simply wrote his age on the social media post.
411mania.com

Ari Daivari On How He Got Into Producing, His Job As a Producer In AEW

Ari Daivari has been a producer for both WWE and now AEW in addition to his on-screen work, and he recently discussed getting into that role. Daivari appeared on AEW Unrestricted and talked about how his brother Shawn got him interested in the psychology of wrestling before he even got into the business, and how that led into producing in WWE and AEW. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

The Bella Twins Face Their Fear of Heights on Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans

– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins faced their fears on this week’s edition of Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans. You can see a video fo their appearance below. In the show, Marlon Wayans have celebrities face their fears using virtual reality. In this episode, The Bella Twins take a ride in a virtual hot air balloon to face their fear of heights using a Meta Quest headset.
411mania.com

Kristal Marshall On Whether She’d Be Up for a Royal Rumble Appearance

Kristal Marshall hasn’t been in WWE since 2007, but she would be up for a Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx and was asked if she ever gets the bug to return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. On...

