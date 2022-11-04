ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox bold predictions: Xander Bogaerts re-signs, a big trade is made & more

The MLB offseason is upon us and free agency is open. In the next few months, the Red Sox roster will change dramatically. How, exactly, remains to be seen. It’s always fun to make bold predictions at the beginning of a long winter, even if most will turn out to be wrong. In fact, you can preemptively fire up @OldTakesExposed if you want. But here’s what I think will happen -- call them slightly educated guesses informed by covering the team -- before the Red Sox next take the field on Opening Day.
James Paxton returns to Red Sox, exercising $4M player option for 2023

LAS VEGAS -- Veteran starter James Paxton will return to the Red Sox in 2023. Paxton exercised his $4 million club option to return to the club, the team announced Wednesday morning. That decision comes two days after the Red Sox announced they had declined a two-year, $26 million club option on the lefty. Once the club option was declined, it became a player option.
Ex-Red Sox executive: ‘Trying to get Rafael Devers signed should be a top priority’

On this week’s episode of the Fenway Rundown podcast, former Red Sox executive Zack Scott joins the show to go behind the scenes of the annual GM Meetings, which are ongoing in Las Vegas. Scott, who worked for the club from 2004 to 2020 and was an assistant GM under Chaim Bloom, also talks about what the Red Sox should do this winter, moves the club has made in the past and more.
Red Sox, Rob Refsnyder avoid arbitration with $1.2M agreement

LAS VEGAS -- The Red Sox avoided arbitration with outfielder Rob Refsnyder by agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million deal for 2023 on Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings first reported the deal. Refsnyder was a pleasant surprise for Boston in 2022 after signing a minor league...
