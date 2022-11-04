Read full article on original website
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘reaching out’ about second basemen in case Xander Bogaerts leaves (report)
The Red Sox will try to re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts who became a free agent Monday after he opted out of the remaining three years, $60 million on his contract. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Oct. 6 that Bogaerts is Boston’s No. 1 priority. But the Red...
Red Sox bold predictions: Xander Bogaerts re-signs, a big trade is made & more
The MLB offseason is upon us and free agency is open. In the next few months, the Red Sox roster will change dramatically. How, exactly, remains to be seen. It’s always fun to make bold predictions at the beginning of a long winter, even if most will turn out to be wrong. In fact, you can preemptively fire up @OldTakesExposed if you want. But here’s what I think will happen -- call them slightly educated guesses informed by covering the team -- before the Red Sox next take the field on Opening Day.
Chaim Bloom: Red Sox’s actions reflect Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers are priorities
LAS VEGAS -- One day after Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract and became a free agent, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom implied that the club had significantly increased its efforts to sign Bogaerts -- as well as third baseman Rafael Devers -- since the end of the regular season in early October.
James Paxton returns to Red Sox, exercising $4M player option for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- Veteran starter James Paxton will return to the Red Sox in 2023. Paxton exercised his $4 million club option to return to the club, the team announced Wednesday morning. That decision comes two days after the Red Sox announced they had declined a two-year, $26 million club option on the lefty. Once the club option was declined, it became a player option.
Red Sox make minor trade, dealing reliever Easton McGee to Mariners for cash considerations
The Red Sox made a minor trade at the GM Meetings on Wednesday, sending reliever Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Boston had claimed 24-year-old righty off waivers from the Rays on Oct. 5, the final day of the regular season. He made his major league debut...
Ex-Red Sox executive: ‘Trying to get Rafael Devers signed should be a top priority’
On this week’s episode of the Fenway Rundown podcast, former Red Sox executive Zack Scott joins the show to go behind the scenes of the annual GM Meetings, which are ongoing in Las Vegas. Scott, who worked for the club from 2004 to 2020 and was an assistant GM under Chaim Bloom, also talks about what the Red Sox should do this winter, moves the club has made in the past and more.
James Paxton returning to Red Sox was ‘really about comfort,’ Scott Boras says
LAS VEGAS -- When the Red Sox declined their two-year, $26 million club option over lefty James Paxton earlier this week, it seemed unlikely that Paxton would turn around and exercise his one-year, $4 million player option for 2023. But that’s exactly what he did, as the Red Sox announced Wednesday.
Red Sox, Rob Refsnyder avoid arbitration with $1.2M agreement
LAS VEGAS -- The Red Sox avoided arbitration with outfielder Rob Refsnyder by agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million deal for 2023 on Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings first reported the deal. Refsnyder was a pleasant surprise for Boston in 2022 after signing a minor league...
Meet Aaron Cohn: Southbridge native played for Red Sox legend Wade Boggs on path to signing with Athletics
Athletics minor league pitcher Aaron Cohn, a Southbridge, Mass. native, doesn’t throw hard. He’s slightly undersized. His name doesn’t appear on any of Oakland’s top prospect lists. But he always believed in himself and never considered pursuing any other career out of college except for professional baseball player.
Scott Boras: ‘A very risky proposition’ for Red Sox not to keep Xander Bogaerts
LAS VEGAS -- As he often does at the beginning of free agency, super agent Scott Boras used puns, pop culture references and dad jokes to tout his available clients at the general managers meetings Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts was no exception. Boras referenced Bogaerts’ “uncle” Humphrey (the famous actor, who...
