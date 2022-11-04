Read full article on original website
Related
Nicole becomes a hurricane as it lashes Florida with waves, wind, rain before overnight landfall
FOX Weather's live coverage of Hurricane Nicole continues overnight as it approaches Florida. Follow the FOX Weather Wire for the latest information.
At least two EF-3 tornadoes confirmed during deadly tornado outbreak in central US
Cleanup efforts and storm surveys will continue after severe thunderstorms spawned several powerful tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
'It could have ended a whole lot differently': Texas family blessed to be alive after tornado tears apart home
Wes Brown and his family are alive and blessed.
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
Watch: One of world’s largest airplanes struck by lightning after take-off
One of the world’s largest aircraft was struck by lightning as it took off from an airport in Wales on Tuesday, and it was all captured on camera.
At least 100 cars involved in Denver crash due to icy roads after season's first snowfall
The first snow of the season has made an icy mess of Denver's Friday morning commute, with dozens of vehicles involved in crashes across the region.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Watch: Waterfall swells from trickle to rage after historic drought ends with multiple rainstorms
Popular tourist attraction Snoqualmie Falls, nestled in the Washington Cascades east of Seattle, was barely at a trickle on Oct. 18. Now it's raging with significant power.
Nicole to make landfall in Florida tonight, spreading dangerous conditions across peninsula
Expansive Tropical Storm Nicole will impact the northern Bahamas today and make landfall on the east coast of Florida tonight.
Jaw dropping videos show scope of devastation after deadly tornadoes sweep across Texas, Oklahoma
New videos show scenes of devastation in the aftermath of powerful tornadoes that touched down in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
Watch: Live look at Nicole taking aim at Florida, Carolinas
Hurricane Nicole's impacts are being felt on Florida's east coast, where heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding are already ongoing.
'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
Deputy captures 75-pound boa constrictor in Florida neighborhood
You've heard about snakes on a plane, but what about snakes in your neighborhood?
Christmas trees in high demand as megadrought leads to limited supply
The National Christmas Tree Association estimates that 25-30 million real Christmas trees are sold annually in the U.S.
'Hang on, buddy!' Swimming deer receives words of encouragement from fisherman
A fisherman on an Alabama lake gave some words of encouragement to a swimming deer as he maneuvered his motorboat toward the wild animal.
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Tropical Storm Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Artificial turf vs. real grass: NFL's ongoing problem with playing surfaces
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been brought back to the forefront after a string of injuries during a Week 7 game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Complex disturbance appears more likely to organize, have wide-ranging impacts from Florida to the Carolinas
Disturbance #2 is evolving more quickly and in a different way than we previously thought.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
2K+
Followers
350
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0