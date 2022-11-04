Man in custody after shooting at officers and crashing into his home in Willcox

A Willcox man is in custody after he crashed into his home, shot at officers and set his house on fire, according to the Willcox Police Department.

Police say it started around 5 p.m. Thursday when Randy Ray Brown was being disorderly at a local Willcox establishment.

They say that's when Brown got behind the wheel drunk. They chased him for 12 miles at over 115 miles per hour.

Brown crashed into his own home where he started shooting at police before he set his house on fire.

Willcox Police chief Dale Hadfield said, "We had DPS and rangers come out to help. We would continually get him to yell at us when we were hailing him over the loud speaker, very derogatory language."

No officers were injured and brown is in custody. He is facing charges for aggravated assault and attempted murder of the officer.

