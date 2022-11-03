Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
'It's Alive': Sunspot Explodes Creating Huge Solar Flare, Radio Blackouts
The Sun spat out a large solar flare from a sunspot early on Monday, leading to temporary radio blackouts in the Pacific Ocean. Sunspot AR3141 exploded with an M5-class solar flare, which is fairly powerful, at 00:11 UTC (around 7 p.m. ET on Sunday). "IT'S ALIVE! The Sun is up...
AOL Corp
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
The moon will turn red early Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025. The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse before daybreak on Nov. 8 that will be visible over all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26. In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.
msn.com
NASA will launch a huge inflatable heat shield into space THIS WEEK
If humans are to one day land safely on Mars, engineers are going to have to invent a spacecraft that can slow down enough to survive atmospheric entry. Known as the 'seven minutes of terror', in 2021 NASA's Perseverance rover emerged unscathed after making its descent to the Red Planet using a basic parachute.
Comments / 1