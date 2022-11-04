The #13 Indiana Hoosiers and the Morehead State Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers went 21-14 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-53 to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round. While Morehead State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO