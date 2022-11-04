ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

‘A public safety issue’: Historic clock removed from Lenoir tower after 40 years

By Derek Dellinger
Queen City News
Queen City News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDIEP_0iy2TKlH00

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There is something missing right now in downtown Lenoir.  Something that, for the moment, is unusual for the people who live and work there.

“It means a lot to me and the town because it is our history,” said business owner Rick Wakefield, who has been in business downtown for 20 years, right across from a place that is, as of Thursday morning, just a tower.

A tower that up until that time also had a historic clock on it.

“For 20 years, I’ve driven up here and seen it,” said Wakefield.

The clock has been a part of the city of Lenoir for around a century. It was initially put up on the Bank of Lenoir building in the 1920s, but around 40 years ago, it was placed on a tower next to Lenoir City Hall.

That tower that has held the clock since then has not held up to weather and wear and tear.

The stucco on the tower has started to peel, and city workers discovered the brick beneath it is weak and chipping away, creating a risk of it falling.

“It’s not sound, it’s not safe,” said Joshua Harris with the City of Lenoir. “It has to come down and it’s a public safety issue at this point. The clock itself, we’ll keep and put it back up.”

The City of Lenoir wanted to emphasize that the historic clock is not going away — just into storage for a few months while a new tower will be built.

However, you will likely be noticing a different-looking tower in its place.

“We’re looking at something that looks good, that lasts a long time,” said Harris.

Demolition of the current tower begins Monday. Construction and placement of the clock on the new tower should be completed by spring, according to Harris.

