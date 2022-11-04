ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
