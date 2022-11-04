Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How common are tornadoes in California? Here’s when and where they usually hit
Yes, you heard that right. On Tuesday, a tornado with wind gusts of up to 70 mph touched down in a rural area of southern Sacramento County near Galt, the National Weather Service reported. Here’s how common tornadoes are in California, what causes them and how dangerous they can be:...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte, by tenths, leads Adam Gray in California Central Valley congressional race
A farmer and a state Assemblyman are neck and neck in the race for an open seat in this Central Valley congressional district that could go to the GOP even though Democrats outnumber Republicans. By Wednesday morning, Republican farmer John Duarte had pulled into the lead with 50.1% of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Winning Powerball ticket worth over $2 billion sold in California, state lottery says
One very, very lucky Powerball player in California just became an instant billionaire. Before taxes, that is. The lone winning ticket of the Powerball’s record-smashing $2.04 billion jackpot was bought at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, Los Angeles County, the California Lottery announced Tuesday morning in social media posts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These are California’s closest 2022 congressional elections to watch, analysts say
These are election results to watch after polls close in California on Nov. 8 — and likely for weeks to come as the state continues to count votes in tight races for the U.S. House of Representatives. The 2022 midterm elections will determine whether Republicans take control of Congress...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
