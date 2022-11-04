Read full article on original website
tinyhousetalk.com
Stealth Box Truck Tiny House with Unique Rear Deck
This is a box truck tiny house for sale in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s built out of a 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso FE 140 with 220,000 miles currently on the odometer and offered for $65,000 over at Conversion Trader. Have you ever considered a box truck conversion? Check it out and learn more below!
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern Double Tiny Home in Australia
Why have one tiny house when you can have two? This professionally-built combo tiny house was designed to be connected by a deck to create one beautiful indoor-outdoor living space. By keeping it on wheels it can be transported, but by making two tiny homes you can have a lot more room!
retrofitmagazine.com
Replace Traditional Swing Closet Door with Sliding Door
Most kitchens and pantries could benefit from more space and better organization. In many cases, built-in shelves and drawers offer an ideal space-saving solution for a crowded closet because they allow for more room, greater visibility, and easier access to items. Many homeowners have also discovered that changing the closet doors can enhance the use of closet space. Sliding doors will not only give more usable floor space compared to traditional swinging doors, but also the door design can have an impact on the rest of the room.
mansionglobal.com
A Lavish London Home Now Fills the Entire Sixth Floor of Imperial Chemical Industries’ Former Offices
Price: £27.5 million (US$31.57 million) The sixth floor of 9 Millbank, in the heart of London’s historic Westminster district, now houses The Conrad, a spacious residence named after Polish-British novelist Joseph Conrad, who authored solemn classics such as “Heart of Darkness.”. It’s the first of five apartments...
housebeautiful.com
Inside this 17th century Welsh cottage with its own swimming pool
If you dream of escaping to the Welsh countryside then you're in luck, because this 17th century thatched cottage has just entered the property market. Upper Porthkerry Farm, nestled in the heart of Glamorgan, has all the charm you would expect to find in a Grade II listed farmhouse. If its sweeping, wrap-around driveway doesn't win you over, then the water-reed thatched roof and sweet bonnet porch will instead.
Lessons learned from the last roses of the season as winter looms
Like aging aristocrats down on their luck, the last roses huddle in the autumn twilight. Heads bowed, petals wilting, they are shabby but stoic as they brace themselves for winter. I want to cut the last of them. Bring them inside. But I know my husband, the rose tender, would...
domino
A Shape-Shifting IKEA Bed Helps This Attic Go From Guest Room to Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With sloping ceilings and few usable walls, turning an attic into a livable space is always tricky. Combine those quirky angles with a client who changed direction midway through the renovation, and many designers might have been tempted to throw in the towel, but not Hollie Velten. The interior designer was unfazed when her client Molly Rodau’s plans for the top floor went from a project with a single function to one with three.
