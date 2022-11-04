Elisabeth French, Circuit Court Judge 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 17

Read full article on original website
Anita L. Kelly, Alabama Supreme Court, Place 5
Political experience: First elected to the Circuit Court bench in Montgomery in 2004; reelected in 2010 and in 2016. Kelly is the senior judge in the Family Court Division for Montgomery County. Professional experience: As a student, clerked with the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama...
Martin Luther King’s 1963 Birmingham arrest spurred a Supreme Court case. The ruling still matters.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference decided to strike at the very heart of racial segregation and discrimination in the South. They would bring the civil rights movement to Birmingham, what King called “the most segregated city in America.”. The modern movement had...
Beatrice Nichols, U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
Professional experience: Previously worked in a Tuscaloosa doctor’s office; taught second grade at a private school for 6 years; worked as a special education teacher at a public school for a time. Education: Pursuing doctorate in special education at the University of Alabama; bachelor’s and masters also at the...
Michael Crump, Alabama Senate, District 15
Main issues: Believes voters should have a choice of candidates; said he despises government; wants to lower taxes and decrease regulation in general; and opposes gun control. Describes himself as an anarchist. Supports moving away from nationally issue currency in favor of cryptocurrency.
Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.
Political experience: Elected district attorney in 2018; appointed to job in 2017, becoming the first Black district attorney for the Jefferson County Birmingham Division. Professional experience: Worked in Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, including as chief deputy district attorney; currently instructor at Miles College School of Law, where he teaches criminal law and criminal procedure; former adjunct professor, Jefferson State Community College; former adjunct professor, Birmingham School of Law; former adjunct professor, National Advocacy Center for District Attorneys.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Birmingham, AL
ABOUT
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
