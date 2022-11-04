KU Jayhawks hang banner to honor the memory of Bill Self’s dad: ‘Just load the wagon’

A new banner was displayed in the west rafters of tradition-rich Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

Located just above the old, famed “Longines” clock, this banner has nothing to do with retired jersey numbers, national championship honors or Final Four appearances The new banner, which reads, “Just load the wagon,” was unveiled right before introductions of KU’s starting lineup prior to the KU-Pittsburg State exhibition game.

It serves as a tribute to KU coach Bill Self’s dad, who died during the 2021-22 basketball season at the age of 82.

“Don’t worry about the mules; just load the wagon” — that happened to be Bill Self Sr.’s favorite saying.

And that same saying — “Don’t worry about the mules, just load the wagon” — was the one chosen by KU coach Self for inscription outside the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. The younger Self was inducted into the Hall in 2017.

Self explained last season that the saying means a person shouldn’t worry about things one can’t control. Do the job, and if one did the job well, things would always work out.

KU’s students came up with the idea for a banner last season, bringing two bed sheets with the words “Just Load the Wagon” to the KU-Texas Tech game on Jan. 24. The students hung the sheets over the bottom of the lower-level south end bleachers.

“I know my father would be and is very proud to have this hung in Allen Fieldhouse. It means the world to my family. Thank you,” Self said in a clip played on the center videoboard before the banner’s unveiling Thursday evening.

In his pre-game radio interview, Self said of the banner: “It’s been kind of surreal. I didn’t have anything to do with this. They (KU officials) asked me if I would like it. I think for a guy who didn’t enjoy the spotlight, the attention, he (Dad) will enjoy this. It means a lot to our family.”

Last year, after the Texas Tech game and shortly after the death of Self Sr., KU coach Self said: “Everybody has been so nice to us. I know everybody goes through similar things, and so many people have been through so much more than I have and my family has.

“Everybody’s been so nice. We are very appreciative for all the well wishes, thoughts and prayers. I know my mom (Margaret) is overwhelmed by it. That’s very nice of them.”