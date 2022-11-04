Bundle up, keep your umbrella handy, and make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. Showers have become less widespread and have been diminishing from northwest to southeast overnight as the trough that's brought our active weather tracks through to our southeast. Most of what's left to fall will end up in the Sierra and foothills today, but the eastern side of the valley also has a decent chance for at least some sprinkles. The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect in the northern Sierra and Plateau through 10am Wednesday, and Modoc County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10am Wednesday. An additional 6 inches of snowfall will be possible today, and mountain travel impacts will persist. Fog will also be possible across northern California today, and limited visibility could also impact travel. The biggest impact to travel will be our slick roads from the recent rain and snow, so you're advised to take is slow and leave yourself extra space between yourself and other vehicles on the road. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30's to mid 40's in the valley, 30's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. Winds will be out of the south to around 10mph through the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 50's in the valley, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our foothill and mountain areas this afternoon.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO