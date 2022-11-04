ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fedup2022
6d ago

Take him. We dont want someone that can't win in post season. The guy has choked every time. Hes 0-8. Not worth half of what he's asking.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season

Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees GM Brian Cashman opens up about Aaron Judge as free agency begins

All eyes are on ‘former’ Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge as he hits free agency following the conclusion of the World Series. Judge is coming off one of the best seasons in the history of the game at 30 years old, seeking a long-term contract that will pay him upward of $36 million per season. The question is, how many years will he garner from a prospective club, and can the Yankees retain his services for the next 7–8 years?
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pursue star pitcher Justin Verlander’s signature once again in free agency

If the New York Yankees want to put themselves in a position to win the World Series in 2023, securing the best starting pitching rotation in baseball might be a good place to start. Of course, their attention is currently focused on Aaron Judge and retaining him for the future, but they have a special opportunity to build out a roster that is strong on all fronts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
