NME
Listen to Creeper’s energised new single ‘Ghost Brigade’
Creeper have returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records. Produced by Tom Dalgety (whose resumé also boasts work with the likes of Ghost, Royal Blood, The Damned and Pixies), it sees the band channel ‘The Black Parade’-era My Chemical Romance with boisterous and crunchy guitars, soaring vocal melodies and a theatrical, xylophone-accented bridge that leads into an energetic salvo.
NME
Fans complain after Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson was “slurring” and “forgetting lyrics” at London show
Fans have shared their disappointment and concern at Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson “slurring”, “stumbling” and “forgetting lyrics” at the band’s London show this weekend. Kaiser Chiefs performed at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (November 5), with a number of fans taking...
NME
Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
NME
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor misses Hall Of Fame ceremony due to cancer treatment
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was forced to miss the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony due to ongoing treatment for stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Duran Duran were among those inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night (November 5) and former guitarist Taylor was due to reunite onstage with the band for the first time in 17 years.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
NME
Watch Metallica play concert honouring couple who gave them first record deal
Metallica have played a tribute concert for Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and Marsha Zazul, the founders of Megaforce Records, which released the metal legends’ first two albums. Husband and wife duo Jonny and Marsha died just over a year apart, in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. Megaforce’s roster has included Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Raven and more acts alongside Metallica.
NME
Måneskin will appear at Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”
Måneskin have said that they are hoping to attend Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”. The Italian band famously won the competition two years ago and returned to this year’s event to give their single ‘Supermodel’ its live debut. Speaking in a new interview,...
NME
Jamie T releases deluxe version of ‘The Theory Of Whatever’
Jamie T has shared a deluxe edition of his 2022 album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’. The deluxe extended version features four bonus songs called ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Kill Kill Kill’, ‘The Luddite’ and ‘Run Of The Mill’. ‘The Theory Of...
NME
Shygirl announces 2022 and 2023 ‘Nymph’ world tour dates
Shygirl has announced 2022 and 2023 world tour dates behind her debut album ‘Nymph’ – see the dates below. The dates begin next month in the UK, with gigs in London and Manchester, before the pop star will head to mainland Europe for a handful of shows.
NME
Watch Steve Lacy make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut with ‘Bad Habit’ and ‘Helmet’
Steve Lacy made his Saturday Night Live debut last night (November 5) – watch him perform ‘Helmet’ and chart-topping single ‘Bad Habit’ below. Last week, it was announced that Lacy was reshuffling some of the North American tour dates on his current tour in order to perform on the iconic show.
NME
Kid Cudi promises one more album of “all new music”
Kid Cudi has promised one final album of “all new music” before he goes through with his plan to quit music. Last month, the rapper made headlines when he said that he is “nearing the end” of his music career, adding that he is thinking about becoming a kindergarten teacher instead.
NME
Gaz Coombes announces 2023 UK and European headline tour
Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has announced details of a headline tour of the UK and Europe in 2023 – see dates below and buy tickets here. The singer will release his fourth solo album, ‘Turn The Car Around’, on January 13 via Hot Fruit Recordings/ Virgin Music (pre-order/pre-save here). It was announced back in September with first single ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’.
NME
Primal Scream and Happy Mondays announce huge open-air UK show for 2023
Primal Scream and Happy Mondays have announced a huge open-air UK show for next summer, with tickets set to go on sale later this year. The two iconic bands will take over the Kent seaside when they head to Margate’s Dreamland theme park for a one-off gig. Primal Scream...
NME
‘Stranger Things VR’ lets you “enact revenge on Eleven” as Vecna
Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR where you play as season four villain Vecna. The streaming platform revealed the title as part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (November 6), which comes from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws. According to a description, your goal in the psychological horror action game...
NME
Guns N’ Roses release ‘2022 version’ of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have shared a new ‘2022 version’ of their 1991 classic ‘November Rain’, featuring a 50-piece orchestra – listen below. The track is part of a “super deluxe” box set edition of ‘Use Your Illusion I + II’, which will be released on November 11 and features 63 previously unreleased tracks.
NME
Watch The Cure debut heartfelt new song ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Italy
The Cure have continued to tease their fans will live previews of their upcoming 14th album, performing a new song called ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Assago, Italy. The legendary goth-rockers played at the Mediolanum Forum di Assago last night (November 4), delivering a set of 27 songs that spanned seven of their 13 studio albums (as well as a handful of their standalone releases).
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
NME
Don McLean announces ‘American Pie’ 50th anniversary tour of Australia & New Zealand
Don McLean has announced an Australasian tour for April and May of 2023, subtitled ‘Honoring The Day The Music Died’. The tour, announced this morning (November 7), belatedly commemorates the 50th anniversary of McLean’s signature song, ‘American Pie’. McLean will tour Australia with his full band, and will be joined on several dates by former INXS guitarist Andrew Farriss as his support act. Tickets for the shows will go on sale from this Friday, November 11. All ticketing information for the tour is available from McLean’s website.
Bob Geldof has spent a lifetime seeking harmony in the world
Perhaps it started when Bob Geldof, first known for his punk band The Boomtown Rats, sang about a senseless act of violence in 1979 in his hit “I Don’t Like Mondays.” The roots of his empathy ran deep. Geldof’s mother died when he was 6 years old, and he was bullied throughout his childhood. So while his music career was moving forward, Geldof saw the unfairness in the world. After...
