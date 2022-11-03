Don McLean has announced an Australasian tour for April and May of 2023, subtitled ‘Honoring The Day The Music Died’. The tour, announced this morning (November 7), belatedly commemorates the 50th anniversary of McLean’s signature song, ‘American Pie’. McLean will tour Australia with his full band, and will be joined on several dates by former INXS guitarist Andrew Farriss as his support act. Tickets for the shows will go on sale from this Friday, November 11. All ticketing information for the tour is available from McLean’s website.

1 DAY AGO