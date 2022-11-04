Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Student Spotlight: UI junior finds animation experience in Iowa City
Isaac Morehead, a third-year cinema major at the University of Iowa, is utilizing the UI’s resources to jumpstart his career in animation. His focus lies in the film and video production side of the cinema major. Morehead wasn’t entirely sure if he would attend the UI at first. He...
UI work grant incentivizes dining hall employment
University of Iowa Housing and Dining launched a pilot program to award new dining hall associates a $1,000 grant to increase the number of student workers on campus. The UI sent out emails for the Hawkeye Work Grant in late October to recruit qualified students. Associates perform a variety of jobs, including cooking, cashiering, dishwashing, restocking food, and cleaning.
Porch Light Literary provides resources for community creatives of all backgrounds
In the middle of Iowa City’s east neighborhood, the Porch Light house sits on top of a hill surrounded by pine trees and potted plants. The porch, sporting cafe tables and a swing, glows with string lights. The Porch Light Literary Arts Center opened its doors a little over...
UI requests $5.8 million for renovation project to west campus recreation fields
The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the state Board of Regents for $5.8 million renovations to on-campus west recreation fields. The on-campus west recreation fields, located at 2960 Hawkeye Park Road, Iowa City, IA, includes 12 natural grass fields which can be used for flag football, ultimate frisbee, soccer, lacrosse along with four sand volleyball courts.
Opinion | Showing gratitude: A thank you to educators
Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. Across the country, public educators work to ensure students succeed and lay the steppingstones for their life trajectories. The last few...
University of Iowa Dance Gala ‘In Motion’ to return to Hancher mainstage
On the main Hancher Auditorium stage for the first time since 2019, University of Iowa dancers and choreographers plan to bring Dance Gala to life using themes of mental health in the production In Motion. Eloy Barragán, an associate professor in the Department of Dance and director of the 2022...
Window that UI student fell through operates normally, university inspection finds
An inspection by the University of Iowa found that the Mayflower Residence Hall window a university student fell through last week is properly working. The student, who is a resident of Mayflower Residence Hall, accidentally fell from the sixth floor of Mayflower on Nov. 3 around 4 a.m. and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were called, and the student was taken to the hospital.
UI requests termination of two health study programs
The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the state Board of Regents to terminate the Master of Science in health policy and a Bachelor of Arts in health and human physiology. The health and human physiology Bachelor of Arts is the second-largest area of study in the UI’s College...
UI proposes $4.7 million Burge Residence Hall renovations
The University of Iowa plans to renovate student rooms, corridors, and stairwells in Burge Residence Hall, pending approval from the state Board of Regents, according to the capital improvement business transactions report. The UI will propose the $4.7 million budget for the renovations to the regents on Wednesday. The updates...
Film: Student Thoughts: 2022 Election
The Daily Iowan filmed in the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 19, 2022 and outside the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 25, 2022 to ask University of Iowa students their thoughts on the 2022 midterm election. Students discussed how they planned to vote, why they are voting, what issues were most important to them, and what candidates appeal to them.
UI seeking Regents approval for three UIHC improvement projects
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is requesting approval from the state Board of Regents this week to add 13 inpatient rooms, create a new Ophthalmology Simulation Lab, and modernize the hospital’s Elevator Bank D. The regents will vote on the $2.3 million proposed project budget funded by...
Public Space One receives USA Today grant to bring artists of color to Iowa City
Public Space One in Iowa City received a grant through the USA TODAY Network that will boost new artist diversity in the community. The $2,500 grant will support the Center for Afrofuturist Studies, which brings artists of color — specifically Black artists — to Iowa City on a fully-funded residency.
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center’s new catio gives feline friends an outdoor space
Cats housed at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center now have their own “catio” to spend their days relaxing in. Previously, the cats spent their time inside with their companions in cages. Now, they have the option of sitting in an enclosed outdoor space when potential adopters visit.
Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City
A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
UI researchers find link between a brain circuit and reaction to stress
Researchers at the University of Iowa recently discovered a new function for a pathway in the brain that decides whether people respond to a threat passively or actively. In a series of experiments involving rats at the UI, researchers identified how a neural pathway between two brain regions — the prefrontal and brainstem — influences how rats respond to stress.
UI, Iowa City’s parking system changed. Here’s what you need to know
Iowa City community members now have a new way to pay for parking after the University of Iowa and the City of Iowa City switched to a new app last month. Both the city and the university changed parking vendors after their contract with the parking app Passport Parking expired.
UI student error with gas stoves in Mayflower cause fire evacuations
Residents at the University of Iowa Mayflower Residence Hall have shuffled out of their dorm for multiple fire alarms evacuations this semester — sometimes early in the morning — to cross North Dubuque Street and stand next to the skate park where they wait for permission to go back inside.
Jon Green, V Fixmer-Oraiz win Johnson County Board of Supervisors seats
Democrats Jon Green and V Fixmer-Oraiz won the two open seats for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Fixmer-Oraiz won 31.7 percent of the vote and Green won 35 percent of the vote on Tuesday. according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. The race was called...
UIHC reports increased number of aggravated assaults in 2021
The University of Iowa reported an increase of aggravated assaults at the UI Hospital and Clinics in 2021, according to the 2022 Jeanne Clery disclosure of campus security policy, crime statistics and fire safety annual report. Mark Bullock, assistant vice president and director of the UI Department of Public Safety,...
Democrat Elinor Levin wins Iowa House District 89
Democrat Elinor Levin beat Republican opponent Jacob Onken for a seat in Iowa House District 89. Levin advanced from the Democratic primary on June 7. According to her website, Levin earned a degree in Secondary Education and English from Cornell College in 2009. After completing college, she moved to Iowa City in 2010.
