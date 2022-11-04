An inspection by the University of Iowa found that the Mayflower Residence Hall window a university student fell through last week is properly working. The student, who is a resident of Mayflower Residence Hall, accidentally fell from the sixth floor of Mayflower on Nov. 3 around 4 a.m. and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were called, and the student was taken to the hospital.

