Bismarck, ND

SCHEELS hosts Annual Blaze Day

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — SCHEELS is hosting its annual Blaze Day today.

According to SCHEELS the event was from10 a.m. to 7 p.m.


According to SCHEELS, the event is in celebration of the deer opener, which is tomorrow.
To celebrate, the company had a bunch of specials for hunting gear.

“It’s blaze day,” said Jeremy Remily who works in sales at SCHEELS. “So, the hot item is everyone coming in getting that last minute blaze orange if they don’t have that because that is mandatory. And since the weather did just get a little colder, a lot of people are coming in to pick up hand warmers, wool socks, that sort of thing.”

According to Scheels, even though the event goes until 7pm the sales will last until 9 p.m.

