Kobe Bryant‘s estate and the Nike family have mutually agreed to continue dropping Mamba-associated products, but. is still allowed to pay homage to the late NBA legend by reissuing his past signature models. And once silhouette that is seeing a consistent output is the adidas Crazy 1 — formerly known as the adidas Kobe 1 — which has been released in retro “Sunshine” and “Stormtrooper” styles. Word got around this past Summer that its “Metallic Silver” iteration was coming back, and it has finally become available to the masses.

1 DAY AGO