Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
New Balance 2002R Surfaces in "Egg Yolk"
Reminiscent of Paperboy Paris‘ highly-popular NB 992 “Fried Egg,” a new “Egg Yolk” colorway has now surfaced of New Balance‘s signature 2002R silhouette. First introduced in 2010, the 2002 model was initially underappreciated by the public and didn’t begin picking up traction until its modern revival in 2020 with the release of a series of successful collaborations and thoughtful GR colorways.
Another Gradient Look Hits the Nike Air Max Plus
Throughout 2022, has equipped the Air Max Plus with a wide variety of looks. Ranging between vibrant gradients to the continuation of the eco-friendly spin on the model with additional Air Max Terrascape Plus colorways, the silhouette has seen much action from the year’s start to its finish. Now, for its latest look on the internationally-adored model, the Swoosh has revisited its gradient theme.
SoleFly Rejoins Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 13
Miami-based retailer SoleFly and Nike’s renowned Jordan Brand division have an extensive history of collaborations. Summarized on the duo’s sample “What the SoleFly” Air Jordan 1 Low OG, previous collaborations have offered a wide arrangement of themes landing on various Jordan Brand silhouettes. Now, their next project has been officially revealed by the Swoosh.
Preppy, Sporty, and Easy Tailoring Defines Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2023
Tommy Hilfiger is in its streetwear era. For Spring 2023, the brand took to its Manhattan offices to preview a collection fit for the consumer it aims to attract (something it’s been gunning toward with its Martine Rose x Tommy Jeans collaboration, NBA partnership, and the Tommy Hilfiger collection with Richard Quinn), that being one tapped into and representing youth culture.
Woolrich's "Made in the USA" Collection Renovates the Label's Archival Flannels
Coined “The Original Outdoor Clothing Company,” Woolrich has been making flannel shirts for more than 190 years. Honoring its centuries-spanning history, the outerwear imprint has called on its archives of distinguished American design codes for a capsule of flannels titled “Made in the USA.”. The Fall/Winter 2022...
Kobe Bryant's adidas Crazy 1 "Metallic Silver" Has Landed
Kobe Bryant‘s estate and the Nike family have mutually agreed to continue dropping Mamba-associated products, but. is still allowed to pay homage to the late NBA legend by reissuing his past signature models. And once silhouette that is seeing a consistent output is the adidas Crazy 1 — formerly known as the adidas Kobe 1 — which has been released in retro “Sunshine” and “Stormtrooper” styles. Word got around this past Summer that its “Metallic Silver” iteration was coming back, and it has finally become available to the masses.
Gear Up for Fall With the adidas Forum Mid "Brown"
While not as prevalent as its low-top counterpart, the Forum Mid has found attention through its collaborative and well constructed looks throughout recent years. For adidas, the Forum line saw an explosion of popularity that prompted the Three Stripes to usher in countless new looks. Adding to this, the Forum Mid finds itself in a familiar “Brown” colorway.
Can Resale Fix Fashion's Sustainability Crisis?
EDITED — a leading data company that works with brands and retailers across the world — has investigated the current state of the resale industry. If you cast your mind back five years ago, the likes of Supreme, YEEZY, Jordan Brand and Palace were running the resale market, seeing floods of teenagers take to the capital cities to flog their just-copped garms for a profit on the sidestreets, in turn reducing over-consumption as pieces swapped hands for cash almost instantaneously.
Moncler Continues Its 70th Anniversary Celebrations With Inter Milan Collaboration
Is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, so far honoring the occasion with a monumental fashion show, an exclusive HBX drop, a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design, another with Rick Owens, and now, the fashion house has announced its latest collection with FC Internazionale Milano. Coming together for...
Richardson Unveils Its First Golf Collection
More and more, fashion labels are observing what’s happening in golf and are looking to leave their mark on this fast evolving space. Now, the provocative magazine turned lifestyle brand Richardson is dipping into golf with a collection of polos, tees, accessories and cold weather gear to sport at the country club or your local public track.
Invigorate the Senses With Aēsop’s Aromatique Incense
Following its foray into fragrances, Aēsop now expands its offerings for the home with its Aromatique Incense series. Formulated to smolder gently with delicate ribbons of aroma, the incense is available in three therapeutic scents: Kagerou, Sarashina, and Murasaki. Kagerou features an earthy, herbaceous, and woody aroma that is...
Modernized Outerwear Storms the Streets With Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta’s FW22 Capsule
Just in time for decreasing temperatures and crisp air, Moose Knuckles has reunited with Eckhaus Latta for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Marking the brands’ second collaboration, the new capsule takes a look at expanding contemporary outerwear silhouettes. Specifically, the capsule sets forth both streamlined and exaggerated designs that liven...
Bogey Boys Goes All-In With Its Latest Capsule
‘s outfit Bogey Boys has upped the ante with its newest capsule, The Vegas Collection, a spin on the close relationship between golf and gambling. Nine items constitute this line, including polos, tees, hoodies, and Sin City themed accessories with dancing game dice and a drop shadow Bogey Boys spell-out logo.
Maison Margiela Gives the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 the Bianchetto Effect
Designer phones were all the rage in the aughts — Baby Phat x Nokia, Giorgio Armani x Samsung, Prada x LG, Dior Reveries, Moschino and so many others all put their House spin on cellular devices from this epochal era, and now, Samsung aims to revive this lost history of Y2K glamor with the Samsung x Maison Margiela Galaxy Z Flip4 “Maison Margiela Edition.”
Luka Dončić's Jordan Luka 1 Arrives in "White/Blue" and "White/Red"
Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks are off to a solid start to the NBA season. However, the league isn’t the only place the 36 points per game superstar is thriving. Dončić launched his first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand earlier this year. Since then, various colorways, including a collaborative Quai 54 look, have launched. As Jordan Brand rolls out its various basic team colorways, the Jordan Luka 1 finds itself in two classic looks.
Tyler the Creator Shows Off Prized Collections of Vintage Cars, Cartier Watches and More
In between making music, touring and designing his own line, Tyler the Creator has spent years collecting. In a new interview with the Robb Report, the typically private artist spoke about and showed off his esteemed collections for the first time, ranging from watches to cars to magazines. Speaking to...
First Resold Patek Philippe Tiffany Blue 5711 Nautilus Fetches $3.22M USD
The second Patek Philippe ‘Tiffany Nautilus’ to sell in public has changed hands for CHF 3,174,000 (approximately $3.22M USD) at Christie’s in Geneva. While the first 5711/1A-018 was offered for sale by Tiffany & Co at Phillips New York in December 2021, the fact that it was the first watch in the 170-piece limited edition run and that all proceeds were going to charity saw the final price paid inflated to $6.2M USD by a bidding war.
Pioneer Introduces Beginner-Friendly DJ System
Pioneer has long been a leading name in the world of DJ gear and products and it’s now releasing a more beginner-friendly DJ system with the DDJ-FLX4. The reinvented model packs a range of new easy-to-learn features like track mixing and applying expert-level sound effects, posing as a smooth introduction for anyone looking to pick up DJing.
