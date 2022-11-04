3 children transported to hospital after being hit by truck in Bradenton

Florida Highway Patrol said a truck hit three children in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.

According to FHP, a man driving a Ford truck was driving north on 15th Street E. in Bradenton. The truck approached the intersection at 33rd Avenue Drive E. when three kids ran across 15th Street E. into the path of the truck.

FHP said the driver of the truck attempted to avoid a collision with the kids, but the front end of the truck hit all three kids in the intersection.

Officials said the truck then swerved to the right side of the road, onto the grass shoulder, and hit a mailbox.

All three kids, ages 9,11, and 15, were transported to All Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.