ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

3 children transported to hospital after being hit by truck in Bradenton

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0iy2R94700

Florida Highway Patrol said a truck hit three children in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.

According to FHP, a man driving a Ford truck was driving north on 15th Street E. in Bradenton. The truck approached the intersection at 33rd Avenue Drive E. when three kids ran across 15th Street E. into the path of the truck.

FHP said the driver of the truck attempted to avoid a collision with the kids, but the front end of the truck hit all three kids in the intersection.

Officials said the truck then swerved to the right side of the road, onto the grass shoulder, and hit a mailbox.

All three kids, ages 9,11, and 15, were transported to All Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at U.S. 301 and University

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in Sarasota when he was hit by a car on U.S. 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by an 19-year-old Bradenton man was stopped at a red light at the intersection on U.S. 301 and University Parkway at about 7:45 p.m.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Pensacola man was killed early Monday when his pickup truck went off the road as he was trying to use an on-ramp onto I-75 in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75...
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St.  Officers arrived
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies find missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
VALRICO, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy