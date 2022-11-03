Who's the new man in Cher's life? Singer is seen holding hands with Alexander Edwards

For the record :

8:54 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022 : The caption accompanying the photograph on an earlier version of this article misidentified Alexander Edwards as Anthony Edwards.



All right, Cher, what are you up to now?

"One part of my life is SO AMAZING," the 76-year-old "Believe" singer tweeted Tuesday with a heart-eyes emoji.

That was the day before paparazzi caught the Hollywood legend Wednesday night at Craig's restaurant on Melrose in West Hollywood, holding hands with music producer Alexander Edwards, 36, several outlets reported.

Edwards, who shares a 3-year-old son with model Amber Rose, was already inside the restaurant with rapper Tyga, 32, when Cher pulled up out front, TMZ reported. Edwards reportedly came out to meet the legend and held her hand as they walked inside.

The trio then went in two cars — Tyga was solo in his — to the Nice Guy restaurant and bar on La Cienega for an after-dinner hang, the outlet said. Tyga told photographers who were focused on him that they were "gonna miss the real photo!"

Also, Edwards was snapped kissing Cher's hand at one point while in the back seat of their car, and they held hands again walking into the joint.

Cher reportedly was visited by both men last week at her Malibu mansion, according to the Daily Mail , and she and Tyga posed together outdoors during Paris Fashion Week. Anyone else feeling a collaboration coming on? Because that could be SO AMAZING.

Cher, who launched a new fragrance collection last month, had another fashion week moment as well: She walked in the finale of the Balmain show in late September.

Edwards, a.k.a. "A.E." according to his Instagram bio, works with Tyga's indie record label, Last Kings Records.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .