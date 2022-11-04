Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
KPLC gears up for Pack the Tent food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the hurricanes leaving many displaced and a recent rise in inflation, people in Southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep their heads above water. Abraham’s Tent, a community outreach program, has been working to fill the needs of hunger in our community for years.
Foster homes needed for children in Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles branch of the Department of Children and Family Services said they are feeling the double-blow of natural disasters and the pandemic on the amount of available foster homes. “We’ve lost 60 to 70 foster homes,” child welfare supervisor Stephanie Duplechain said....
Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
Calcasieu Parish lifts burn ban
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all Calcasieu Parish residents. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued the burn ban on Oct. 13 due to lack of rain and severe drought conditions.
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
Once Was Inc. to give away 100 turkeys to veterans at Rouses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc. will be giving away turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to veterans, active duty, and reservists. The nonprofit veteran community outreach organization will be donating a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. One hundred turkeys are being given away, while supplies last.
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2022. Brittany Michelle Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution. Alex Thomas Granger, 24, Bell City: Must signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jovane...
Petition filed to put alcohol sales on ballot in Ward 6 of south Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Did you know there are still places where it’s illegal to purchase alcohol? One of those places is Ward Six of south Beauregard Parish. If you’d like to have a cold beer or a glass of wine at dinner, you have to go outside that area to purchase your drinks.
Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
Sunrise Interview: Calcasieu Clerk of Court on SWLA Midterms
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With so much debate surrounding the 2022 midterm elections, it was a busy day at the polls. Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones spoke with Rhonda Hardin about what was going on behind the scenes. Jones says the voter turnout was better than estimates projected...
SOWELA Spotlight: Spring 2023 informational session
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve been thinking about a career change for 2023, director of recruitment and career services Joseph Lavergne says SOWELA Technical Community College may be where you want to start. SOWELA will be holding an informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m....
Tiger Woods at Coushatta for son’s tournament in Kinder
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Golfing legend Tiger Woods is in Louisiana for the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship being held at Koasati Pines at Coushatta, in Kinder. Woods is at the tournament to play an unusual role for the 15-time major winner; caddie, as his son Charlie is competing in the National Championship which teed off on Monday.
New Orleans real estate developer invest in vacant Downtown Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Change is coming to Downtown Lake Charles as a vacant space on Ryan Street will soon be redeveloped. Some Downtown businesses have sat empty since Hurricane Laura, but 710 Ryan Street now faces a new fate. “We understand what it’s like to have to be...
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Tuesday results.
Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election. Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen. CALCASIEU. WESTLAKE...
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Lake Arthur elects new mayor; Elton heads to a runoff
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur elected a new mayor Tuesday. The race for mayor of Elton, however, is headed for a Dec. 10 runoff. Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Town of Elton:. Only one vote separated the top two...
Calcasieu property taxes for 2022 due on Dec. 31
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says residents’ 2022 property tax notices are currently being mailed. The deadline to make payment for the 2022 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is December 31, 2022. Any payments received after that date will be charged 1% interest per month and will be subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statutes.
Elizabeth mayoral candidates outline plans to grow the town
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - With many across Southwest Louisiana preparing to head to the polls on Nov. 8, four candidates are vying for mayor in the town of Elizabeth. The candidates are Tina Coleman, Swen Rortvedt, Stacy Haymon, and the current Mayor Mandy Green. Three of the candidates were available to speak with KPLC regarding projects they’d like to work on in the town such as an updated sewer system and renovations around the town.
Teen Report: Seniors prep to vote in their first election
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is one of the 15 states that allow teens as young as 16 years old to pre-register to vote. That means this election marks the first time many teens will be voting. That’s why Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones has been speaking to High School students about why the stakes are high for their voting group.
Man arrested after crashing vehicle at Fort Polk
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VPSO) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle at Fort Polk. According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Ray Stolzle was seen driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph onto oncoming traffic on November 4, around 5:16 p.m. on Hwy 10.
