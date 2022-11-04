ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin’ releases ‘Box O’ Chocolates’ and new hot chocolate bombs

By Aaron Marrie, Nexstar Media Wire
(WTAJ) — For the second straight holiday season, Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy are partnering up and are bringing back new hot chocolate bomb flavors and chocolates.

This year, Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy have created five new limited-edition treats that will be hitting store shelves in November.

There are two new hot chocolate bomb flavors this year, including the Dunkaccino and Dunkin’ Spicy Hot Chocolate. Both are made with Belgian chocolate and include mini marshmallows inside. They are also bringing back last year’s favorites: the Original and Mint Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate bombs.

The new flavors will be available at H-E-B, Rite Aid and Ross Dress for Less stores nationwide. The Original Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate bomb can be found at CVS, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less stores, while the Dunkin’ Mint Hot Chocolate bomb is only available at Target stores.

All four flavors can be ordered online from Amazon or Frankford Candy’s website for $3.99 each.

Dunkin’ is also releasing its Box O’ Chocolates, which features 12 individually wrapped doughnut-shaped chocolates with flavors that include Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter and Chocolate Creme.

  • Boston Kreme: A milk chocolate shell with the smooth and delicious chocolate and vanilla cream filling combination of a classic Boston cream pie.
  • Brownie Batter: A milk chocolate shell with a rich and decadent Brownie Batter-flavored cream filling, inspired by Dunkin’s popular Valentine’s Day limited-time doughnut.
  • Chocolate Creme: A white chocolate shell with a milk chocolate cream filling for a perfectly balanced bite.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Frankford Candy again this holiday season to bring America’s beloved donut flavors in new donut flavor-filled chocolates,” said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’.

The chocolates, which are packaged in a box that resembles a Munchkins box, can be found at Walmart, Target, Publix, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and Five Below stores for $6.99 per box. They are also available through Amazon and on Frankford Candy’s website.

