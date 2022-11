Goblin Stadium was the long-time home of the Harrison Football program– until the late 2000s. “When we moved here in 1982, we decided to make this the place to be,” said former Harrison Head Football Coach Tommy Tice. “And it already was, right here in the middle of town. You come through town there was no doubt there was a football game because signs in the window, signs in the marquees, everyone knew the Goblins were playing.”

HARRISON, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO