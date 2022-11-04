Read full article on original website
Reggie Becton Adds Shah Infinite, Jordan Hawkins To The ‘HOM3’ Tour
Reggie Becton is taking his talents on the road this fall. In November, the PG County native will take the stage at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on November 15 before stopping at the Songbyrd in Washington, D.C. on November 18. The three-date tour will conclude at the Mercury Lounge in New York on November 20. Adding to the tour, the rising artist has announced that he will be bringing Jordan Hawkins and Shah Infinite on the road with him.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Kenzo B Secures Deal With French Montana’s Coke Boys
Kenzo B has locked in a deal with French Montana’s Coke Boys and Warner Records. The New York native shared the news via YouTube as she celebrated the accomplishment with French Montana her label. “After lighting up streaming platforms, earning acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, and affirming herself...
Ray Vaughn Drops The ‘Tradeline’ Video
Top Dawg Entertainment is back! Just last week, Ab-Soul returned with a new single and video. This week, SZA ended a two-year hiatus with a new single and visual starring Lakeith Stanfield. Shortly thereafter, Ray Vaughn stepped up to the plate and dropped the “Tradeline” video. Directed by...
J. Cole Sets Dates For 2023 Dreamville Festival
J. Cole is gearing up to return to his home state of North Carolina yet again. This week, the Grammy Award winner announced that next year’s Dreamville Festival will take place on April 1-2, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Dorothea Dix Park. “Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing...
Drake, 21 Savage & Oliver To Host Sound 42 Broadcast
Fans are only a few hours away from enjoying Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, Her Loss. To get fans ready for the project to drop, Drake, 21 Savage and October’s Very Own Co-Founder Oliver El-Khatib will host a special edition of Table For One on Drake’s SiriusXM platform, Sound 42.
Michael B. Jordan Surprises Students At Clark Atlanta With Scholarships, Exclusive Look At ‘Creed III’
Actor Michael B. Jordan has been hard at work with his directorial debut, Creed III. Not only has he been tasked with leading a great cast on and off screen, but he’s also recruited pro boxers like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jose Benavidez to be a part of the project. Now, he’s on the road pushing his latest feature. Earlier this week, he released the first trailer for the major motion picture, but he offered a little surprise to the students at Clark Atlanta University.
Rihanna Returns With ‘Lift Me Up’
Think back just a few years. The world of music is riding high following the release of Future’s Dirty Sprite II, What A Time To Be Alive just dropped and Bryson Tiller is cementing his position in R&B with the introduction of Trapsoul. In the midst of all of that and just a few months before Drake would rule the summer with Views, Rihanna stepped up and delivered an unforgettable body of work known as Anti. Not only did the international star’s eighth album feature tracks like “Needed Me” and “Work” featuring Drake, but it also added to the singer’s undeniable impact on pop music today.
Kenzo B Shares ‘Hood Love Story’
Kenzo B has kicked off the weekend by delivering a new track called “Hood Love Story.” Over production from Anthony Craparotta, the New York artist tells the story of a “Bonnie & Clyde” like saga while keeping key elements of her drill-heavy sound. “F*ck with me...
SZA Stars Along Lakeith Stanfield In The ‘Shirt’ Video
More than five years ago, SZA set the world on fire with the release of her debut studio album, Ctrl. The 14-track project included hits like “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” along with guest vocals from Isaiah Rashad, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott among others. Not only did the project earn nearly 50 million streams during its first week, but it also became her first LP to debut in the top ten of the Billboard 200. Along with a Saturday Night Live showcase and a world tour, it quickly became SZA’s breakout project and her most successful album yet.
Lena Waithe To Serve As American Black Film Festival Ambassador
Entertainment mogul Lena Waithe has reportedly signed on to serve as an ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival. “I am so honored to have been chosen as ABFF’s 2023 Festival Ambassador,” Waithe said, per Variety. “I am excited to collaborate with the festival to shine a...
