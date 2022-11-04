ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Almost Famous’ Theater Review: Cameron Crowe Recaptures ’70s Rock Fandom in Spirited Broadway Musical Refit

By David Rooney
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrVoy_0iy2O9Ji00

Being a passionate rock fan in the 1970s was a vocation requiring time and devotion. Go ahead, roll your eyes and groan “OK boomer,” but there was no internet to call up performance clips, no music streaming services, no dedicated music video channels. There were listening stations in record stores, where crowds converged the day an anticipated new album was released; there was the radio, transmitting a jolt of excitement whenever a favorite song came on; and if you were lucky, there were concert tour stops in or near your hometown.

Friends’ record collections were gifts to be shared, like mini lending libraries. Weekly showcases for chart hits like American Bandstand or Soul Train in the U.S., Top of the Pops in the U.K. or Countdown in Australia were appointment television for teenage music fanatics.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Fandom without today’s fingertip access was a more diligent pursuit, often a frustrating waiting game punctuated by sparks of joy that made you feel part of a sacred sect. That made great music journalists into revered founts of knowledge.

Cameron Crowe ’s 2000 movie Almost Famous — the best and most personal of his films — captured those heady times through a semi-autobiographical recollection of his own wide-eyed experience as a teenage writer. In his Oscar-winning original screenplay, the director’s 15-year-old stand-in, William Miller, landed a feature assignment for Rolling Stone , profiling fictitious rock band Stillwater. The movie is a tender coming-of-age drama colored by disillusionment, moral education and heartbreak, buoyed by the shimmering sweetness of memory and the elevating power of music.

Did it need to become a stage musical? Debatable. But one thing the effusive show gets right, like the movie that spawned it, is the infectious energy of rock ‘n’ roll at a transitional moment — 1973 — when the raw, rebellious spirit of great rock was making way for the slicker, more commercialized sound of mass-consumption superstardom. For many epochal bands and solo artists, that year was an artistic peak they would never again match. That gives Crowe’s quasi-memoir, in both incarnations, a bittersweet undertow of simultaneous discovery and loss.

The other big plus the musical has going for it is its casting. In the movie the key roles of William and Penny Lane — the ethereal goddess who floats between a tour bus and an endless series of hotels and concert venues as if carried aloft by the music — were early career highs for Patrick Fugit and Kate Hudson, respectively.

As the eyes through which we see the entire story, William is all-important and newcomer Casey Likes makes a hugely appealing guide. He balances the cockiness required to get a foot in the stadium door with the humility of an inexperienced kid who can barely believe he’s living his dream. At least until it sours. He’s also a strong singer, with a surprisingly big, versatile voice adaptable to a range of styles.

Playing Penny, the “retired” groupie surrounded by a constellation of “Band-Aids” (Julia Cassandra, Katie Ladner, Jana Djenne Jackson) traveling with Stillwater, Solea Pfeiffer makes an incandescent Broadway debut, rocking costumer David Zinn’s fabulous take on Penny’s signature shearling coat, not to mention a killer pair of crocheted hotpants. Beyond the look, she creates a character true to the movie mold but with a tad more agency, vulnerable to romantic pain yet nobody’s undignified plaything, even if she walks knowingly into an ocean of hurt.

Pfeiffer gets two of composer-lyricist Tom Kitt ’s best new songs for the show, the yearning contemplation of a future fresh start, “Morocco,” and the duet “The Night-Time Sky’s Got Nothing on You,” in which Penny and married Stillwater lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Chris Wood) exchange lists of the qualities that fuel their mutual intoxication. But Pfeiffer’s dreamy interpretation of Cat Stevens’ “The Wind” is so lovely, it’s one of a handful of moments that made me almost wish the show was a jukebox musical.

Kitt’s “1973” is a well-crafted opening number that sets up William’s frustration as an outsider suffocated by his over-protective widowed mother Elaine (Anika Larsen) and bereft that his cool older sister Anita (Emily Schultheis) is making a break for her freedom.

More often, though, the new songs are evanescent. When you pepper workmanlike Broadway tunes with samples of Led Zeppelin, T. Rex, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Joni Mitchell and others, maybe that’s bound to leave you wanting more of the real thing. But Kitt, who was a key creative on American Idiot and Jagged Little Pill , is a deft weaver of rock nuggets into musical narratives, and thanks to his artfully blended arrangements and orchestrations — as well as the ensemble’s gorgeous harmonies — it all sounds seamless enough.

The jarring disappointment for me was one of the movie’s seminal moments — Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” a poignant spontaneous singalong to break a moment of tension on the Stillwater tour bus. Positioned as the Act I closer, it starts beautifully when the guys are singing, but then the Band-Aids come in and slather it with intrusive melisma. That show-offy vocalizing style has been inescapable since the ‘80s, but it feels untrue to the period here and took me out of the musical’s painstakingly evoked milieu. Please, just sing the song, ladies, drop the embellishments; it’s not American Idol .

One of Crowe’s strengths as a writer is his ability to shape complex characters that become the story rather than just traveling through it. That applies not just to William and Penny and soulful heartbreaker Russell (A+ hair and mustache), but also to Elaine, whose “Don’t do drugs” uptightness is played for humor, though not at the expense of her love for her son.

While Larsen sticks to the contours of Frances McDormand in the movie, she brings her own depth to the role in two terrific character-defining songs. The melancholy but amusing “Elaine’s Lecture,” punctuated by the refrain “Rock stars have kidnapped my son,” is a touching acknowledgement of how her initial ambivalence about becoming a parent turned to gnawing concern for her children in a world with the wrong priorities. And “Listen to Me” is a clever musicalization of the phone call in which the intimidating Elaine laws down the law for Russell.

The Stillwater dynamics are well drawn, particularly the festering resentment of preening, insecure lead singer Jeff Bebe (Drew Gehling, cartoonish but funny), who’s uncomfortably aware that the more naturally charismatic Russell is considered the band’s real star. The steady deterioration of their relationship and tensions over the demands of their rising fame in the wake of the hit song “Fever Dog” (a spot-on pastiche co-written for the movie by Crowe and his then-wife Nancy Wilson) give William the meat for his Rolling Stone feature. That of course causes conflict, though it’s his unrequited love for Penny and her mistreatment by Russell that feeds William’s growing unease.

The deep affection of the show for its era is contagious, which helps paper over some of its weaknesses. But Crowe undermines the authenticity of his nostalgia with a few winking nods to the future.

Explaining why he hasn’t called, William tells his mother, “It’s not like you can just carry a phone around with you .” And Stillwater’s efficient new manager (Jakeim Hart), assigned by the record label to oust the band’s old friend (Gerard Canonico), underlines the transience of their moment by warning that fans will one day find a way to get their music for free “from a spaceship in the sky,” also pointing out the unlikelihood of Mick Jagger still trying to be a rock star at age 50. The show is a sincere love letter to the ‘70s; why add pandering jokes to make contemporary audiences feel above it?

One shrewd choice Crowe does make is expanding the role of William’s mentor, legendary rock critic Lester Bangs (Rob Colletti), making him a one-man Greek chorus who reappears periodically to counsel his young protégé and lament the mud and guts being drained from rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a given that William will break the first cardinal rule Lester drills into him: “Don’t make friends with the rock stars.” Just as Penny ignores her own credo: “No attachments, no boundaries.”

British director Jeremy Herrin — chosen by Crowe based on his staging of the hyper-kinetic, experiential addiction drama, People, Places & Things — keeps things moving fluidly in a story that covers a lot of ground while always maintaining its primary focus on the intimate relationships. Derek McLane’s sets are framed by backstage scaffolding, with scene changes that resemble roadies loading in equipment for each new gig; his video elements include a rear-wall map of the U.S., regularly popping up to show the Stillwater tour’s progress, from San Diego to New York.

The musical is unlikely to supplant anyone’s love for the film. But in the glut of cynical screen-to-stage adaptations that have become an epidemic on Broadway in the past 20 years, at the very least it’s one from the heart. For anyone who spent their youth obsessing over great music and believing rock stars were, well, rock stars, Almost Famous will carry a dulcet pang of recognition. Pass the Quaaludes.

Venue: Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, New York
Cast: Casey Likes, Solea Pfeiffer, Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Van Hughes, Julia Cassandra, Katie Ladner, Jana Djenne Jackson, Matt Bittner, Brandon Contreras, Gerard Canonico, Matthew C. Yee, Chad Burris, Jakeim Hart, Libby Winters
Book and lyrics: Cameron Crowe
Music and lyrics: Tom Kitt
Director: Jeremy Herrin
Set and video designer: Derek McLane
Costume designer: David Zinn
Lighting designer: Natasha Katz
Sound designer: Peter Hylenski
Vocal designer: Annmarie Milazzo
Orchestrations and arrangements: Tom Kitt
Music supervision and direction: Bryan Perri
Choreographer: Sarah O’Gleby
Executive producers: Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Devin Keudell
Presented by Lia Vollack , Michael Cassel, Joey Parnes

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spirited’ Review: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Turn ‘A Christmas Carol’ Into a Boisterous Bro Musical

Octavia Spencer also stars in Sean Anders’ splashy holiday entry for Apple TV+, about spreading goodness in a world turned divisive and mean. Will Ferrell’s signature comedy style is halfway between obnoxious and endearing, a naïve man-child whose excitable energy is matched by his fearless disregard for dignity. Anyone who’s been missing that persona should find something to enjoy in Spirited, Ferrell’s bid to headline another holiday perennial to sit alongside Elf. His delivery remains inspired and his chemistry with Ryan Reynolds, playing the smarmy Scrooge figure in this busy 21st-century riff on A Christmas Carol, has lots of fizz, even if a supposed romance with Octavia Spencer’s character doesn’t. But is the movie any good?
The Hollywood Reporter

The 35 Major Films of Awards Season

It’s time again for that perennial question: Will the Oscar for best picture go to a crowd-pleasing film or a smaller, critical favorite? This season, the major studios boast bona fide blockbuster contenders, including the year’s top grosser, Top Gun: Maverick, from Paramount, plus Warner Bros.’ Elvis and Universal’s Nope. Disney looks to rule the multiplexes with November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and December’s Avatar: The Way of Water, and Universal has a leading contender in The Fabelmans, which earned the people’s choice award at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival (and is director Steven Spielberg’s first feature to premiere in...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies

Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
People

Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Variety

Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, as Erroneous Death Report Is Retracted

Jerry Lee Lewis remains alive, despite a report from TMZ that the rock ‘n roll pioneer had died. The story set off a wave of mourning before it was retracted by the site Wednesday. “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bullshit anonymous tip,” Lewis’ rep told Variety. Lewis has been known to be ailing with the flu this month; he was unable to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame Oct. 16, where his wife accepted the honor in his place, so saying he is “alive and well” might be overstating one of those two things....
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Is Fabulous In Black Dress With Silver Chains At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

After Dolly Parton was involved in a bit of a controversy surrounding her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the legendary country singer appeared to brush it off like a professional and show up to the ceremony looking like a billion bucks! The “Jolene” hitmaker, 76, arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 5 rocking a fabulous black dress embellished with chains and fringe, as she took over the red carpet alongside her 13 fellow nominees, including Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy