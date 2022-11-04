Read full article on original website
Bishopville's second food pantry opens, serving around 20 families each day
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A food pantry has recently opened in Bishopville, which marks the second pantry in all of Lee County. It provides emergency food to people in need, who can stop by to get three days worth of food. Christy Beasley the CareSouth Carolina community health educator helping...
Man with dementia missing in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man with dementia. Deputies say 69-year-old Malichia Wells Jr. was reported missing from his home on Ridgeway Street in Sumter County on Tuesday evening. Wells, who stands 5'10" and weighs around 190...
Woman discovered dead after investigation finds signs of earlier fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in an Orangeburg home on Friday after an earlier and unreported fire that day. According to a report filed by the Orangeburg Fire Marshal's Office, the son of the deceased called the property manager at 505 Livingway Drive just before noon, after which she went to the apartment and, after gaining access, found 66-year-old Dolliene Lewis dead.
The Town of Elgin receives $5,000 following continuous earthquakes
ELGIN, S.C. — The Town of Elgin has been shaking for several months, as over eighty earthquakes have rattled the town since December. None of the earthquakes have been severe enough to provide noticeable damage, but Duke Energy granted the town $5,000 following endless uncertainty about the earthquakes. Now,...
700 species getting a new home at Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction of a brand new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center is underway at the Riverbanks Zoo. This will be a brand new home to nearly 700 reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Sean Foley, the zoo's 30-year herpetology curator tells News 19 they have to test each species...
Members of motorcycle gang charged in deadly South Lake Drive shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Law enforcement from across the region helped arrest four men charged with murdering a rival as he rode along a Lexington County road weeks earlier. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 33-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin, and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield have each been charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, the sheriff's department said.
Cheraw tribe of Sumter visits Wilder Elementary School for Native American Heritage Month
SUMTER, S.C. — It’s Native American History Month and the Cheraw tribe is celebrating in Sumter. Members of the tribe visited Wilder Elementary School on Monday where they taught students about their history. "It means a whole lot to me," Sumter Cheraw Chief Ralph Oxendine shared about his...
New murals coming to Orangeburg for first time in 10 years
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There are only a few murals on buildings in the city of Orangeburg, but soon that could change. The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) is working on what's called the Downtown Murals project, which could bring six new murals to the city for the first time in ten years.
Teen missing for more than a week in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a teen last seen more than a week ago. Deputies say 16-year-old Anajiah Newberry was reported as a runaway from her residence on Manning Avenue in Sumter on October 28, 2022. Newberry, who stands...
Scams involving electric, cable services cropping up in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of a scam in the community. Reports have come into the sheriff's office regarding someone claiming to represent Newberry Electric Cooperative and asking for payments of past-due bills. The person is not dressed in a...
Town of Eutawville could impose water impact fee on residents
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — The Town of Eutawville is looking into enforcing a water impact fee for residents. Mayor Brandon Weatherford says this is being implemented to save the town money. “Whenever we install a new water meter for someone, currently we don’t have an extra impact fee and we’ve...
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
Town of Eutawville to consider its first-ever trash pickup service
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — A new proposed trash pickup service aims to make the town of Eutawville a cleaner place to live. “There has never been a trash pickup in the town of Eutawville," said Mayor Brandon Weatherford. However, this could change according to Weatherford. He says for years, it's...
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
Three Lexington-Richland Five school board races ready to be certified, another may get recount
IRMO, S.C. — Four seats are still being determined in the Lexington-Richland District Five school board race. One day after the midterm election, four seats aren't quite settled yet for Lexington-Richland Five school board members. Two seats would be picked for the Lexington side of the district. The two others would be for the Richland side.
New walking trail to bring activity to Branchville's Horton park for the first time in years
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is building a walking track at Horton Field. Branchville councilman Brett Banks says this came at the request of community members after the town posted a survey on Facebook. “We started with a question and then we got all the positive responses...
'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
New 'All That We Carry' art exhibit aims to share experiences of Black men and women
SUMTER, S.C. — A new earth-based art exhibit at the Sumter County Gallery of Art aims to represent the experiences of Black men and women from all over the United States. A quilter herself, Sumter resident Noreen Wall visited the gallery to see the creations. "When I got here,...
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
