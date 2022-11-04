LEXINGTON, S.C. — Law enforcement from across the region helped arrest four men charged with murdering a rival as he rode along a Lexington County road weeks earlier. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 33-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin, and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield have each been charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, the sheriff's department said.

