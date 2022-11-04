ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

News19 WLTX

Man with dementia missing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man with dementia. Deputies say 69-year-old Malichia Wells Jr. was reported missing from his home on Ridgeway Street in Sumter County on Tuesday evening. Wells, who stands 5'10" and weighs around 190...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman discovered dead after investigation finds signs of earlier fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in an Orangeburg home on Friday after an earlier and unreported fire that day. According to a report filed by the Orangeburg Fire Marshal's Office, the son of the deceased called the property manager at 505 Livingway Drive just before noon, after which she went to the apartment and, after gaining access, found 66-year-old Dolliene Lewis dead.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

700 species getting a new home at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction of a brand new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center is underway at the Riverbanks Zoo. This will be a brand new home to nearly 700 reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Sean Foley, the zoo's 30-year herpetology curator tells News 19 they have to test each species...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Members of motorcycle gang charged in deadly South Lake Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Law enforcement from across the region helped arrest four men charged with murdering a rival as he rode along a Lexington County road weeks earlier. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 33-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin, and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield have each been charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, the sheriff's department said.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
PELION, SC
Columbia, SC
