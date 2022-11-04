A special meeting of the Clymer Borough Council has been scheduled for tonight. The special meeting was made necessary as the regularly scheduled meeting on November 2nd was called off due to a lack of quorum for the meeting. On the agenda for that meeting and on the agenda for tonight is a motion to approve advertising the 2023 budget. The draft budget for next year, according to borough manager Sonya Schrenkel, comes to $584,500, which represents an increase of $2,380. Taxes are not expected to go up, but the property taxes will be reapportioned to allow for an annual contribution to Citizen’s Ambulance Service.

CLYMER, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO