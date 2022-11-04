Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN
State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
wccsradio.com
INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOR TWO INCIDENTS OF RETAIL THEFT
State police have charged an Indiana woman for two incidents of retail theft that happened at the White Township Walmart. Troopers say at 2:49 p.m. on September 29, 22-year-old Dionna Herrington under rang several grocery items totaling $37.86 and left the store. Herrington then returned to the store around 1:25 p.m. on October 17 and under rang more items, totaling $86.81.
wccsradio.com
MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE
One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
wccsradio.com
ONE PERSON INJURED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP CRASH TUESDAY NIGHT
One person was injured in a vehicle accident Tuesday night in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of South 6th Street and Indian Springs Road at 6:25 Tuesday night for the crash. Officials say the crash involved a black-colored sedan and a grey SUV, and the one of the passengers of the sedan was taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment of injuries. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
wccsradio.com
MORE BRUSH FIRES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY MONDAY
The rash of brush fires continues in Indiana County, with four reported in the county over the last 24 hours. After being called out the evening before for a brush fire, Glen Campbell Fire Department was called back out to Number 11 road in Montgomery Township for another brush fire.
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT AS CAR COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIAN IN INDIANA
A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car in Indiana Borough Saturday night. Police say that at 6:26 PM on November 5th, a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene was going in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue when it hit a 41-year-old un-named man from Windber as he was crossing mid-block. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. The condition of the victim was not released.
wccsradio.com
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL INSTITUTES FIRE BAN
At the request of the Clymer Fire Department, Clymer Borough Council on Wednesday night approved putting a fire ban in place for the borough. Clymer Fire Chief John Gromley said that the recent string of dry weather has made conditions ripe for brush fires. Gromley said that the ban includes...
wccsradio.com
CENTER TOWNSHIP APPROVE REFERRING CASE TO MAGISTRATE
On Monday, the Center Township Supervisors approved referring a case to the district magistrate concerning an ordinance violation. The violation concerns property owned by Gary Kislack on Coy Street in Homer City. An informal hearing was held in October concerning violations of Ordinance #124, concerning repairing or removal dilapidated and unsafe structures. Supervisors chairman Matt Housholder said that the property has been dilapidated for a while.
wccsradio.com
JOSEPH E. MYERS, 70
Joseph E. Myers, 70, of Clymer, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Joseph “Eugene” Myers and Helen (Ashcroft) Myers, born on November 23, 1951, in Indiana, Pennsylvania. He was a lifelong member of...
wccsradio.com
KEVIN SCOTT STIPCAK, 43
Kevin Scott Stipcak, 43, of Commodore, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. Born January 29, 1979, in Latrobe, he was the son of Sandra (Kellerman) Reinard and the late Carl Reinard. Kevin had attended the Indiana Area High School. He later worked for Gazette Printers and then another...
wccsradio.com
2022 GENERAL ELECTION SEES GREAT TURNOUT
Indiana County voters turned out for Tuesday’s mid-term election, and things ran smoothly at the Indiana County Courthouse. According to the unofficial results from the County’s website, 54.64% of Indiana County’s registered voters turned out on election day to vote. Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith said that is a good number.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH APPROVES REDUCING NUMBER OF WARDS, COUNCIL MEMBERS
The 2023 budget, the number of wards and council members were topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Indiana Borough Council meeting. After lengthy discussions over multiple meetings, Indiana Borough Council unanimously approved adopting ordinances to reduce the number of wards in the borough to two and to reduce the number of council members from 12 to eight. While the reduction of council members will be done through attrition expected to end in 2024, the new ward boundaries will be put in place starting in January of 2023.
wccsradio.com
STRUZZI WINS RE-ELECTION TO PA HOUSE
Indiana County voters showed their support for current State Representative Jim Struzzi as he was re-elected to serve the county Tuesday night. With all precincts reporting in, Struzzi amassed 16,170 votes in Indiana County compared to Democratic challenger Brian Doyle’s 4,619 votes. Struzzi was happy to be re-elected and looks forward to working with all the voters in his district, including new areas that he acquired in the recent redistricting.
wccsradio.com
SUZANNE M. (HOOVER) BARTO, 85
Suzanne M. (Hoover) Barto, 85, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Indiana on March 30, 1937, Suzanne was the daughter of the late Christopher C. and Anna M. (McLain) Hoover. She was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Indiana and a...
wccsradio.com
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL TO MEET TONIGHT FOR SPECIAL MEETING
A special meeting of the Clymer Borough Council has been scheduled for tonight. The special meeting was made necessary as the regularly scheduled meeting on November 2nd was called off due to a lack of quorum for the meeting. On the agenda for that meeting and on the agenda for tonight is a motion to approve advertising the 2023 budget. The draft budget for next year, according to borough manager Sonya Schrenkel, comes to $584,500, which represents an increase of $2,380. Taxes are not expected to go up, but the property taxes will be reapportioned to allow for an annual contribution to Citizen’s Ambulance Service.
wccsradio.com
TODAY IS ELECTION DAY FOR 2022 MIDTERMS
Today is election day, and this year’s general election is expected to be the most-watched mid-term election in recent history. On the ballots in Indiana County are several state-wide and federal races including:. – The U.S. Senator’s race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Libertarian...
wccsradio.com
NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE BETWEEN PENNS MANOR, TEACHER’S UNION
The negotiations between the Penns Manor School District and the Penns Manor Education Association were discussed at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting. Grace Peace, who works as a substitute teacher in the elementary school, said that she wants to see negotiations move forward and for the district to give the teachers all the support possible and what they want as part of the contract. Jill Eckenrode, who is the chair of the negotiations committee, said that negotiations are continuing amicably between the two sides, even though they are going slowly.
wccsradio.com
ROSEANN’S EVERYDAY GOURMET TO CLOSE ITS DOORS
A popular Indiana County restaurant announced that it will close its doors later this year. Officials with Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet along Oakland Ave. announced this afternoon that the restaurant will permanently close this December, citing various challenges as the reason for its closure. One of them, according to Cindy Lubold Duffalo, was the “cumulative daily challenges of operating a small family business in today’s environment.”
wccsradio.com
PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY FOR THE UNITED WAY TODAY
Along with the elections, there is another tradition today which benefits the United Way of Indiana County. The United Way is holding its Pancake and Sausage day today at the New Life Community Church in the Indiana Mall. A minimum $8 donation to the United Way will purchase a short stack of regular or blueberry pancakes or French toast, a sausage and a drink. Deliveries have been going on throughout this morning and into the early afternoon, with the United Way offering dinner deliveries for the first time tonight. People can also head over to the church’s entrance near the old KMart entrance on the Oakland Avenue side of the mall and either order curbside or eat in at the church’s coffee shop.
wccsradio.com
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight and an agreement for pest control will be on the agenda. The board is expected to approve a pest control service agreement with Environmental Pest Management of Indiana at an annual cost of $1860 that will be paid over 12 months at $155 and an additional service charge of $250.
