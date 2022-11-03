Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
mymcmedia.org
First Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Twenty-two Montgomery County high schools looked to keep their season alive in the first round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Damascus, Blair, and Poolesville each earned a first-round bye week. The undefeated Quince Orchard Cougars moved to 10-0 after beating Clarksburg. The defending class...
Georgetown Voice
Brandon Murray is bringing the grind—and the style—back to the District
If you spot Brandon Murray on campus in his sweatpants, be sure to keep your distance. Murray, the sophomore transfer from Louisiana State University (LSU) who looks to be the Hoya’s primary scoring option this coming season, likes to stay put-together in all aspects of his daily life. This goes for his performance on the court as well as his appearance off of it.
idesignarch.com
New Built French Style Country Cottage in Washington DC
Washington, DC – This rustic French style villa was inspired by the cottages of the French countryside. The house is decorated in rustic style elements with clipped gables, pale-blue window shutters and trim, reclaimed ceiling beams, and a tumbled cobble-stone courtyard. It also features a four-story Belvedere stair tower.
mymcmedia.org
Blair High School Named ‘Best of D.C.’ by Publication
Montgomery Blair High School was named “Best High School” in Washington City Paper’s annual “Best of D.C.” rankings. The Silver Spring public school is the largest in both Montgomery County and Maryland with an enrollment of approximately 3200 students. This year, Blair consistently received positive...
Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history
RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Washingtonian.com
Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend
The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent
Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable
The governor's victory tour includes a stop before one of his favorite organizations. The post Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
nomadlawyer.org
Leesburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Leesburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Leesburg Virginia. The town of Leesburg is located in Loudoun County in Virginia. The town was founded around 1740 and is the county seat. The town was named after the Lee family, whose ancestors included General Robert E. Lee. This area was inhabited by...
washco-md.net
Washington County Parks Closed for Season
HAGERSTOWN, MD (November 3, 2022) – The Washington County Parks and Recreation Department announces Washington County Parks are officially closed for the season. Visitors are encouraged to continue enjoying the parks. However, amenities will be limited. Parks will reopen on May 6, 2023. Please be advised that restrooms will...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Resident Honored With Naval Academy Award
Chartwell resident Doug Crowder had to interrupt a budget meeting at the Pentagon where three of the Navy’s top officials at the time were convening. The day was September 11, 2001. Crowder, then a Navy captain who had already been selected to receive his first star, had just watched...
WTOP
RFK Stadium’s iconic orange seats up for sale ahead of demolition
If you have fond memories of the stands rocking at RFK Stadium and would like to own a piece of history, take a seat. Events DC announced Thursday it is selling off RFK’s iconic orange seats in advance of the demolition of the 61-year-old sports stadium that once hosted the Washington football team, soccer team D.C. United, and two Major League Baseball teams.
Wbaltv.com
I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative
The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
Commercial Observer
PT Clinic Signs Lease in Lanham, En Route to Opening in Every Maryland County
Arso Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center has inked a 3,246-square-foot lease at 4425 Nicole Drive in the Lanham section of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The property is a single-story, 27,000-square-foot building within Beco Park at Forbes Center, a complex of 15 office, flex and industrial buildings. Edge represented the...
mymcmedia.org
Bethesda Dentists Collect Clothing for Women’s Shelter
Dentists in Bethesda sponsored a month-long clothing drive to benefit the Interfaith Women’s Shelter in Rockville. Staff and dental patients of Bethesda Orthodontics, Bethesda Chevy Chase Pediatric Dentistry, Kazemi Oral Surgery, Bethesda Row Dental and Hunsinger Dental dropped off new and gently used clothing, shoes and toiletries for children and adults.
