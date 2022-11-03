Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Tommy Makinson's record haul sends England into semis with 46-6 win over Papua New Guinea. Tommy Makinson became the first player to score five tries in a Test match for England as they eased into the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup by overwhelming Papua New Guinea 46-6.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: England record-breaker Tommy Makinson wants team glory
The 31-year-old became the first player to cross the whitewash five times in a Test match for England and equalled the individual point-scoring record with 30 after kicking five goals too as they dispatched Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals in Wigan on Saturday. Makinson was unsurprisingly named player...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Will England open with Phil Salt if Dawid Malan misses semi-final?
England reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a nervy four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in Sydney but it also came with an injury concern for Jos Buttler's side. An excellent bowling performance in the final 10 overs, led by Adil Rashid, backed up by a good opening...
SkySports
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager admits his side are Premier League title contenders after victory at Chelsea
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal are competing for the title after their win at Chelsea - but did call for respect towards Manchester City's recent record in English football. Since the start of the season, Arteta has been coy about the Gunners' chances to win the title despite 10 consecutive...
SkySports
Billie Jean King Cup: Katie Boulter hopes Great Britain can bring some 'Emma Raducanu magic' to the tournament
Katie Boulter hopes Great Britain can bring some "Emma Raducanu magic" to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow this week. Britain will take on Kazakhstan, featuring Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and Paula Badosa's Spain in round-robin matches at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, needing to win the group to progress to the semi-finals.
SkySports
England World Cup squad ladder: In-form James Maddison climbs into contention for Qatar
We're just days away from Gareth Southgate naming his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar but who will make it into his 26-man squad?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder has been charting the form of the contenders for a place in his squad over the past two months and with the big announcement coming on Thursday, there are still some big decisions for Southgate to make.
SkySports
Eddie Jones: England have no real problems despite Argentina loss | 'Too many penalties in rugby'
Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli registered 25 points as the Pumas picked up a first victory over England at Twickenham for 16 years, as Jones' side failed to perform. Despite a poor display, riddled with mistakes, indiscipline and a lack of attacking edge, Jones said he was not concerned. "Yeah, a...
SkySports
Andy Farrell: Huge Irish resilience; Wayne Pivac: Wales need more physicality; Gregor Townsend could recall Finn Russell
Ireland secured a 19-16 win over the Springboks in Dublin, as world rugby's No 1 side beat the reigning World Cup winners, while Wales suffered a heavy 55-23 loss to New Zealand and Scotland recovered to beat Fiji 28-12. Ireland were without the likes of centre Robbie Henshaw (hamstring) -...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: James Maddison 'ready' for England World Cup place while Erling Haaland rescue act was written in the stars
It was another match-winning performance from James Maddison on Saturday evening. The attacking midfielder drove Leicester forward throughout their 2-0 win against Everton and picked up two brilliant assists. The numbers match up too. He was top in the match for assists (2), shots (8) - seven of which were...
SkySports
Women's Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to victory against Canada as Stanley secures superb hat-trick
England crossed the line six times in the first half, Leah Burke, Georgia Wilson, Fran Goldthorp, Georgia Roche and a double from Hollie Dodd putting England 30-0 ahead at half-time and leaving Canada with a lot of work to do. After the break, the job for the Ravens was immediately...
Kuol in, Langerak out of Australia's squad for World Cup
Australia's head coach Graham Arnold has selected 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol despite his lack of professional experience but left veteran goalkeeper Mitch Langerak out of his 26-man Socceroos squad for the World Cup
SkySports
Levi Davis: Former Bath rugby union player missing in Spain
Bath issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen in Barcelona on Saturday, October 29. The 24-year-old featured on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a group known as Try Star. He was...
SkySports
Owen Farrell looking forward to backline with Marcus Smith, Manu Tuilagi as England prepare for Argentina
Farrell will lead England out at Twickenham Stadium after his return to fitness following concussion. Tuilagi and Joe Cokanasiga also return to the team, with Northampton forward Alex Coles set to make his Test debut. Farrell joined England at the start of the week having not travelled to Jersey for...
SkySports
Finn Russell recalled to Scotland squad for New Zealand Test as Adam Hastings returns to club
The back's call comes with Adam Hastings ruled out after suffering a head injury during the 28-12 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield, while he was also having a knee issue assessed post match. Russell was left out of the initial squad for the autumn internationals amid speculation there had been...
SkySports
World Gymnastics Championship: Jessica Gadirova claims historic floor gold medal for Great Britain
Competing last of the eight finalists, the 19-year-old scored 14.2 to beat the USA's Jordan Chiles on 13.833, with Jade Carey and Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.733. Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history, and lifted the hosts' final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the Championships.
SkySports
Brazil World Cup squad: Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus called up to Tite's 26-man team for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been named in Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Selecao coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the Qatar tournament on Monday evening, which also included Tottenham's Richarlison and Manchester United's Antony, but Firmino was the most noticeable absentee with Martinelli, who only has three caps for his country, preferred.
SkySports
Toto Japan Classic: Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh claims maiden LPGA Tour title with four-stroke win
Dryburgh, 29, began her final round one shot behind Japan's Momoko Ueda, who was aiming to complete a wire-to-wire victory and win this tournament for a third time after previous triumphs in 2007 and 2011. However, Ueda stumbled to a two-over 74 to finish in a tie for fifth -...
SkySports
FA Cup round-up: Alvechurch and Chippenham beat League One sides to reach the second round
Danny Waldron was the two-goal hero as seventh-tier Alvechurch pulled off an FA Cup first-round giant-killing by triumphing 2-1 at League One Cheltenham. The Southern League Premier Central outfit, the lowest-ranked team in the first round, took the lead through Waldron's 19th-minute finish, and he then struck again five minutes into the second half.
SkySports
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker assisting FA investigation amid betting allegations
Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he is assisting the Football Association with its enquiries amid allegations he gambled on matches. The Daily Mail claims Toney has been the subject of an FA investigation, which is still ongoing, for seven months, but has not been charged with any offence. The Mail...
