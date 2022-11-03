ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Tommy Makinson's record haul sends England into semis with 46-6 win over Papua New Guinea. Tommy Makinson became the first player to score five tries in a Test match for England as they eased into the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup by overwhelming Papua New Guinea 46-6.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: England record-breaker Tommy Makinson wants team glory

The 31-year-old became the first player to cross the whitewash five times in a Test match for England and equalled the individual point-scoring record with 30 after kicking five goals too as they dispatched Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals in Wigan on Saturday. Makinson was unsurprisingly named player...
SkySports

England World Cup squad ladder: In-form James Maddison climbs into contention for Qatar

We're just days away from Gareth Southgate naming his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar but who will make it into his 26-man squad?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder has been charting the form of the contenders for a place in his squad over the past two months and with the big announcement coming on Thursday, there are still some big decisions for Southgate to make.
SkySports

Levi Davis: Former Bath rugby union player missing in Spain

Bath issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen in Barcelona on Saturday, October 29. The 24-year-old featured on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a group known as Try Star. He was...
SkySports

Brazil World Cup squad: Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus called up to Tite's 26-man team for Qatar

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been named in Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Selecao coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the Qatar tournament on Monday evening, which also included Tottenham's Richarlison and Manchester United's Antony, but Firmino was the most noticeable absentee with Martinelli, who only has three caps for his country, preferred.
SkySports

FA Cup round-up: Alvechurch and Chippenham beat League One sides to reach the second round

Danny Waldron was the two-goal hero as seventh-tier Alvechurch pulled off an FA Cup first-round giant-killing by triumphing 2-1 at League One Cheltenham. The Southern League Premier Central outfit, the lowest-ranked team in the first round, took the lead through Waldron's 19th-minute finish, and he then struck again five minutes into the second half.
SkySports

Ivan Toney: Brentford striker assisting FA investigation amid betting allegations

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he is assisting the Football Association with its enquiries amid allegations he gambled on matches. The Daily Mail claims Toney has been the subject of an FA investigation, which is still ongoing, for seven months, but has not been charged with any offence. The Mail...

Comments / 0

Community Policy