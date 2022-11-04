ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Results show close race for Benton County Prosecutor

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — In Benton County there will be a new prosecuting attorney with long-time prosecutor Andy Miller retiring. As of 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, Ryan Lukson is leading with 50% of the vote leaving Eric Eisinger with 49% of the vote. There is a 1% write-in.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
County buildings lit green to honor local veterans

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Association of Washington Business holds Energy Summit

Kennewick Wash. — The energy debate is at the forefront of a lot of voters minds this election season. Lately, there's been a discussion on how to meet the needs of our state. On Wednesday, the Association of Washington Business held their Energy Solutions Summit in Kennewick. The topics...
KENNEWICK, WA
Local man opens Popcorn Northwest in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — A local popcorn lover is making his mark in Tri-Cities, officially opening up his first-ever storefront in Richland. Owner Jeremy Schultz has been in the kettle corn business since 2004. He started out as a one-man mobile operation known as KC Kettle Corn, selling kettle corn locally.
RICHLAND, WA
Injured hunter rescued from Mill Creek Watershed

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Several agencies rescued a injured hunter in the Mill Creek Watershed area in Umatilla County. Around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a report of an injured hunter in the Mill Creek Watershed area, near Milton-Freewater. Deputies said 49-year-old...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Detectives investigating homicide after woman died

PASCO, Wash. — UPDATE [3 PM] --- The Franklin County Coroner has confirmed Breanna Gooldy, 24, died at the hospital after police said she was found unconscious with serious injuries Sunday morning. Pasco Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. This is a developing story. -------------
PASCO, WA
Local veteran receives funding for new smile

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local veteran will soon have a new smile thanks to a Kennewick oral surgery practice. Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons announced 73-year-old Michael Blakley as this year’s ‘Smiles for Veterans’ recipient. Through the program, the practice awards one veteran with a...
KENNEWICK, WA
Non-profit gifting brand new shoes to local foster kids

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Leaders with a local non-profit are making sure kids have a new pair of shows for the upcoming holidays. Mo's Place is a non-profit organization that supports foster families in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Jenn, Mo's Place co-founder, started 'Kicks for Kids' a few years...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

