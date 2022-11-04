Read full article on original website
KEPR
Results show close race for Benton County Prosecutor
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — In Benton County there will be a new prosecuting attorney with long-time prosecutor Andy Miller retiring. As of 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, Ryan Lukson is leading with 50% of the vote leaving Eric Eisinger with 49% of the vote. There is a 1% write-in.
KEPR
Local voter turnout lagging; election leaders see trend in last-minute ballot returns
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The clock is ticking - voters have less than 48 hours to cast their vote for the upcoming election. Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton said 26% of ballots have been returned as of Friday, Nov. 4 which is less than years past. "We're running behind, but...
KEPR
County buildings lit green to honor local veterans
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
KEPR
Association of Washington Business holds Energy Summit
Kennewick Wash. — The energy debate is at the forefront of a lot of voters minds this election season. Lately, there's been a discussion on how to meet the needs of our state. On Wednesday, the Association of Washington Business held their Energy Solutions Summit in Kennewick. The topics...
KEPR
Local man opens Popcorn Northwest in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — A local popcorn lover is making his mark in Tri-Cities, officially opening up his first-ever storefront in Richland. Owner Jeremy Schultz has been in the kettle corn business since 2004. He started out as a one-man mobile operation known as KC Kettle Corn, selling kettle corn locally.
KEPR
Injured hunter rescued from Mill Creek Watershed
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Several agencies rescued a injured hunter in the Mill Creek Watershed area in Umatilla County. Around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a report of an injured hunter in the Mill Creek Watershed area, near Milton-Freewater. Deputies said 49-year-old...
KEPR
Detectives investigating homicide after woman died
PASCO, Wash. — UPDATE [3 PM] --- The Franklin County Coroner has confirmed Breanna Gooldy, 24, died at the hospital after police said she was found unconscious with serious injuries Sunday morning. Pasco Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. This is a developing story. -------------
KEPR
Local veteran receives funding for new smile
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local veteran will soon have a new smile thanks to a Kennewick oral surgery practice. Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons announced 73-year-old Michael Blakley as this year’s ‘Smiles for Veterans’ recipient. Through the program, the practice awards one veteran with a...
KEPR
Non-profit gifting brand new shoes to local foster kids
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Leaders with a local non-profit are making sure kids have a new pair of shows for the upcoming holidays. Mo's Place is a non-profit organization that supports foster families in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Jenn, Mo's Place co-founder, started 'Kicks for Kids' a few years...
