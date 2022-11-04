Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy In Talk to Direct Star Wars Movie
Marvel's Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct a Star Wars movie. The report claims that Levy has agreed to work with Lucasfilm on a Star Wars film after he completes his duties working with Marvel on Deadpool 3, as well as wrapping up the final episodes of Netflix's Stranger Things, which Levy both directs and executive produces. Obviously, that means the timeline for this Star Wars film's production isn't for a few years down the road – but still, it's a sign of some forward motion from Lucasfilm on the Star Wars movie front.
ComicBook
Star Wars Fans Are Calling Andor Episode 10 A Major Triumph
Andor Episode 10 is getting a big reaction from viewers, with many calling it a triumph for not just Star Wars TV, but 2022 television, in general. Andor's latest episode, "One Way Out" was a the major culmination of the Prison Arc that has been running through the show since Episode 7. The inmates of Narkina 5 turned their desperation into hope by staging a major prison break after years being cowed and coerced into indentured servitude for the Empire. And it was the type of edge-of-your-seat thriller that fans expect from showrunner (and Rogue One director) Tony Gilroy.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Hugh Jackman Returned as Wolverine for Deadpool 3
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is delivering on some long-awaited elements in the next few years, and none have fans hyped up quite like Deadpool 3. The threequel, which will bring Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth over into the MCU, will also bring along Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a reveal that absolutely gobsmacked fans when it was announced earlier this fall. While a lot of details are still unknown about Deadpool 3, the very idea of seeing Reynolds and Jackman on a screen together again has fans downright delighted — and according to Reynolds, it came about in an unexpected way.
ComicBook
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Test Footage for At The Mountains of Madness Movie
As fans of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro know, one of his many passion projects that hasn't come to fruition is an adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story At The Mountains of Madness. The Hellboy and Nightmare Alley director has been trying to get the film off the ground for a long time, and now has offered fans just a taste of what might have been. Taking to Instagram. del Toro shared an early CGI test reel done by none other than Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic, showing off a scene from the movie and one of its bizarre monsters.
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
ComicBook
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
ComicBook
The Santa Clause Stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd Reunite
To quote Judy the Elf: "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." But you have to see to believe the photos reuniting The Santa Clause trilogy stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd, who walked the snowy-white carpet at Sunday's world premiere of The Santa Clauses. The new limited series, streaming with a two-episode premiere November 16th on Disney+, is the sequel to the trilogy about Scott Calvin (Allen) and son Charlie's (Lloyd) "family business": bringing Christmas presents to the world as Santa Claus. Allen and Lloyd starred together in the hit holiday movie trilogy, which began with 1994's The Santa Clause and was followed by 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.
ComicBook
Chucky's Latest Episode Hints at Big Mythology Changes
Spoilers follow! The latest episode of Chucky season two has delivered some major wrinkles into the shows mythology, offering not only a bit of a retcon for one character's place in the whole thing but a major tease about the primary Chucky. As fans may recall, last week's episode concluded with the reveal of The Colonel, a parody of Marlon Brando's Colonel Kurtz from Apocalypse Now complete with bald head and necklace of ears (human or Chucky ears isn't clear). What this week reveals is that The Colonel has a human accomplice, none other than Dr. Mixter.
ComicBook
Kung Fu: Ben Levin Breaks Down that Shocking "Rescue" Reveal (Exclusive)
This season on The CW's Kung Fu, Nicky Shen's (Olivia Liang) life has been turned upside down and not just because of the shocking return to life of her beloved shifu Pei Ling (Vanessa Kai). Her breakup with Henry (Eddie Liu) was a little complicated by the arrival of a new love interest in Bo, a barista who also happens to be a bit of a local vigilante and who also fits in nicely with the Shooby Gang. Played by Legacies alum Ben Levin, Bo has quickly become a fan favorite character but this week's episode of Kung Fu, "Rescue", saw a huge reveal about Bo that is likely to leave not only fans reeling, but change everything going forward this season. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Levin broke down that shocking Bo reveal and has just one hope when it comes to fan reaction: "I hope they don't hate me."
ComicBook
Andor: Andy Serkis Reacts To His Final Moment in Episode 10
Star Wars fans are loving the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," which might be the last we see of Andy Serkis in the series. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, he's playing a whole new character in Andor named Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of their fellow inmates get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and he was left behind. Serkis recently spoke to Collider about delivering his final line, "I can't swim."
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Says Namor Was Always Planned as the Antagonist
The fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exists at all is something of a moviemaking miracle. Not only did the film have the tall task of living up to the expectations set by its Oscar-winning predecessor, but it also had to deal with the sudden and tragic loss of its leading star, Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler, who was a close friend of Boseman's, opted to come back and tell a story that would honor the late icon, while also moving the journey of Wakanda forward. That obviously meant making a ton of changes to the sequel's original concept, which was meant to feature Boseman's T'Challa front and center.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
ComicBook
HBO Submits 12 House of the Dragon Actors for Awards Consideration
Game of Thrones spent several years as a frontrunner for numerous acting awards, with its all-star casting often taking home gold on an annual basis. Prequel series House of the Dragon could do the same, but fans have been wondering how the various actors on the show would be categorized. Given the ensemble nature of the cast, and the fact that some actors only played their roles for half the season, it was difficult to predict which performers would run as leads and which would run as supporting players. Now, a few weeks after the show's Season 1 finale, we know how HBO will choose to submit its stars.
ComicBook
Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown's Waffle Opinions Will Make You Question Everything
Stranger Things has become one of the biggest franchises in pop culture history and it will soon wrap up its run with their soon-to-be filmed fifth season. Netflix will bring back the original cast, with some of the characters that have perished along the way rumored to return like Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Brown has been doing the press tour for her upcoming Enola Holmes sequel, and she recently revealed that she's used her Stranger Things fame to get out of traffic tickets, and now she's removing the veil on another big detail from the behind-the-scenes of the series. During a recent episode of WIRED's series where celebrities answer the most asked questions about them from Google and the actress revealed that, unlike Eleven, she actually hates waffles.
ComicBook
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Team Up for Major Warning About Their New Christmas Movie Spirited
The stars of Christmas past, present, and future are here to warn you about Spirited. Will Ferrell, who spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear in Elf, and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds are making music together in their "spirited" take on A Christmas Carol for Apple TV+. The musical holiday comedy puts a modern twist on the Charles Dickens classic, telling the tale from the perspective of the ghosts for the first time as the Scrooge-type Briggs (Reynolds) gives the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) the gift of transformation. So what better way to promote their unconventional Christmas comedy musical than with a Deadpool promo-style fireside video posted to social media?
ComicBook
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
ComicBook
Creed III: Sylvester Stallone Addresses Not Returning as Rocky
When Creed III premieres in March it may well be bringing back most of the cast of this spinoff from the Rocky franchise, but perhaps the largest figure in the room will be absent, Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa. Though there had been talk for some time previously that Stallone would be making an appearance it has since been confirmed that he won't appear in the new movie. Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone was asked if it will be "weird" for him to not appear in the film and gave a candid answer about Rocky's absence.
ComicBook
Britney Spears Sounds Off on Millie Bobby Brown's Movie Idea
Iconic pop star Britney Spears has been making headlines this year after finally being freed of her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship. Many celebrities have come out in support of Spears, and there's one young actor who wants to tell the star's story. Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown recently shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wants to play Spears in a biopic one day. "I think her story resonates with me," Brown explained. "Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger – I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." However, Spears is not ready for her life to be told in a movie. She recently took to Instagram and appeared to shut down the idea.
Comments / 0