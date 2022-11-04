ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

KSLTV

Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed

SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor says later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Driver error blamed for fatal 2021 Draper crash involving dump truck

DRAPER, Utah — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Sandy, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw “smoke coming from the rear brakes.”
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place

LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Man hospitalized after West Haven auto-pedestrian crash

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night following an auto-pedestrian crash in West Haven. The incident happened at 1100 W. 21st Street at approximately 10 p.m. Sgt. Slater with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the driver has...
WEST HAVEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray police seek help with home burglars

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
MURRAY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

