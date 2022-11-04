Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Lehi police issue shelter-in-place order during standoff with woman threatening to harm herself
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents in a Lehi neighborhood were asked to shelter in place for about two hours Monday night while police negotiated with an intoxicated woman threatening to harm herself. Lehi police responded at 8:28 p.m. to a home near 2300 West and...
PCPD asking for help in identifying hit-and-run suspect
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect from a hit-and-run incident that occurred on October 24. The suspect struck a man […]
Gephardt Daily
Update: 2 SLCPD officers on leave after shootings that critically injured man who allegedly reached for weapon
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Salt Lake City Police officers are on paid administration and investigations are underway after the officer-involved shooting of a man who police say had reached for a weapon. This investigation started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded...
KSLTV
Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor says later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
Man indicted after fatal Draper dump truck crash
The driver a dump truck that allegedly struck an SUV in Draper in November 2021, killing a woman, now faces multiple charges in court.
toofab.com
Utah Man Goes on Dangerous Carjacking Spree Following Flight Cancelation, Police Say
One of the women "fought back" as he allegedly left a string of stolen and crashed cars in his wake. A 20-year-old man went on a dangerous carjacking spree, following an incident at Salt Lake City Airport over a "flight cancelation," say police. According to the Salt Lake City Police...
KSLTV
Driver error blamed for fatal 2021 Draper crash involving dump truck
DRAPER, Utah — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Sandy, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw “smoke coming from the rear brakes.”
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place
LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
KSLTV
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN, Utah — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to “bury another kid” if she didn’t accept a plea deal according to a story published on KSL.com. Portions of phone...
KSLTV
Man hospitalized after West Haven auto-pedestrian crash
WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night following an auto-pedestrian crash in West Haven. The incident happened at 1100 W. 21st Street at approximately 10 p.m. Sgt. Slater with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the driver has...
ksl.com
Man convicted of killing boy in DUI crash doesn't believe alcohol was only factor
UTAH STATE PRISON — Carl "CJ" Wayne Johnson doesn't deny he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy in a crosswalk in 2019 while driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. But the Salt Lake man doesn't believe alcohol was the only factor in the tragic incident. "I...
Gephardt Daily
One person hospitalized with serious injuries after officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been injured in an officer-involved critical incident Tuesday morning in the East Central neighborhood of Salt Lake City. “We are investigating this as an officer-involved critical incident,” says a 12:37 p.m. tweet from Salt Lake City...
kvnutalk
Logan man and woman arrested and charged with alleged home burglary – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Logan couple has been arrested and charged with allegedly burglarizing a Providence home Friday. Thomas Elliott Arzon, 37, and Lenzie Null, 36, were booked into the Cache County Jail after deputies tracked them to a Logan apartment complex. According to an arrest affidavit, Cache County Sheriff’s...
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek help with home burglars
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
Public help needed identifying suspects from video for SLC Cold Case
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project has obtained video of two suspects of a hotel robbery in Draper, on October 11, 2021, who may have knowledge of the murder of Joseph Salas. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project reported on Salas’ death this summer in an article exploring the lack of trust...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Stolen vehicle ends up in Salt Lake City canal, suspect at large
A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to West Valley City Police.
kvnutalk
Man given jail and probation sentence for Logan theft and fraud case – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man has been sentenced for his part in a burglary and fraud case in Logan. Austin Jeffery Giles has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in August. According to court clerks, Giles was sentenced Wednesday morning if 1st District Court....
KSLTV
Police: 3-vehicle crash results in rollover, one arrested of suspicion of DUI
FARR WEST, Utah — One driver is suspected of driving under the influence after causing a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to a Utah Highway Patrol statement, a truck carrying a camping trailer passed a Toyota 4-Runner on Interstate 15 at approximately 3:50 p.m. As the truck passed the...
