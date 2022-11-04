DRAPER, Utah — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Sandy, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw “smoke coming from the rear brakes.”

