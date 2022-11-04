Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council President Statement on Behalf of the Council on the Passing of Delegate Sheila Hixson
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz made the following statement on behalf of the Montgomery County Council on the passing of Delegate Sheila Hixson:. “The Council mourns the loss of longtime Montgomery County District 20 Delegate Sheila Hixson, who passed away Sunday evening. “We have lost a...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Health Officials Launch COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Project
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County health officials, in partnership with the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), recently launched wastewater surveillance to detect COVID-19 circulating in the community. Wastewater surveillance provides an accurate way to detect illness-causing viruses and bacteria, such as SARS-CoV-2. Water samples will be collected bi-weekly at five sites in the County and sent to UMD for analysis. Data and results will be posted on the County’s COVID-19 website and the information will be updated weekly.
mocoshow.com
DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine to Hold Press Conference to Make “Major Announcement Regarding the Washington Commanders”
The office of District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine has announced that he will hold a press conference at noon on Thursday, November 10th to “make a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders.” This news comes one week after team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they hired Bank of America Securities to explore options surrounding selling the team.
mocoshow.com
Sodexo Relocating U.S. Headquarters to Pike & Rose
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced today that Sodexo committed its U.S. headquarters to 915 Meeting Street, a new 276,000-square-foot trophy office building currently under construction at the award-winning mixed-use development of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland. Sodexo’s headquarters are currently located at 9801 Washingtonian Blvd in Gaithersburg (next to Rio Lakefront).
mocoshow.com
Commanders Respond to DC Attorney General’s Announcement of Press Conference With “Major Announcement” About the Team Scheduled for Noon Thursday
A Commanders spokesperson released the following statement in response to DC Attorney General Karl Racine’s announcement of a press conference that will be held tomorrow at noon where a “major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders” will be made. The statement from a Commanders spokesperson can be seen below, followed by a tweet by Commanders running back Brian Robinson’s agent, Ryan Williams.
mocoshow.com
Seven Upcoming Races in MoCo This Month (November 2022)
Below is our list of the November 2022 upcoming races in Montgomery County. If there are any MoCo races we may have missed, please feel free to comment with the race name and any additional information you may have:. 5K Orchard Run – November 12 (Germantown, MD) — Registration fees...
mocoshow.com
LGBTQ+ Youth Tell Their Stories and Share Their Challenges in EveryMind Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 15
Per Montgomery County: Youth members of the LGBTQ+ community will tell their stories—and share the challenges they have faced—in a virtual town hall meeting sponsored by EveryMind from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The panel members also will talk about support systems that have been helpful to them and offer ideas for improved support.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks announces Veterans Day Operating Hours and Programs
Montgomery Parks announces Veteran’s Day operating hours and programs below:. Sunday, November 13, military personnel (veterans and active duty) and their families skate for free during public sessions at. Wheaton Ice Arena (3 – 5 p.m.) and. Cabin John Ice Rink (12:30 – 2:30 p.m.) Open Parkways...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Ribbon Cutting For Platoon 22 Veterans Services Center in November 10th in Frederick
The Platoon Veteran Services Center at Goodwill (VSC) Will Offer Veterans, and First Responders, and Their Families Access to Resources Needed for Successful Transition. Press release: Platoon 22 moves into its first brick-and-mortar location! A host of federal, state, and local leaders will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the Platoon Veterans Services Center at Goodwill (VSC) on November 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The VSC, a partnership between Platoon 22 and Goodwill of Monocacy Valley, will bring local Veteran service providers together in one place to provide essential programs and services to aid in the transition from service to civilian life. Successful Veteran transition is our purpose. The VSC will offer a wide array of resources and services to support Veterans, First Responders, and their family in every step to flourish, discover a sense of community, and find purpose. We are dedicated to identifying needs, eliminating barriers, and providing individualized services and partner programs to each and every serviceman and woman.
mocoshow.com
Police/Family Concerned for Missing Rockville Man
Yerayel Ben Yehuda, 27, of Piccard Drive, was last seen leaving his home on October 23, 2022. He is 5’8, 160lbs, light/med complexion, brown eyes/black hairs in short twists/braids. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He suffers from a mental condition which may impact his ability to communicate in a responsible manner if approached. Yehuda is also known to frequent the Washington D.C./Northwest area.
mocoshow.com
Construction Progresses at MoCo’s First Wawa
Construction on the Gaithersburg location is ongoing (photos below). The convenience store/gas station will be taking over the site of the old Becraft Antiques location on 355, across from Gaithersburg High School at 405 S Frederick Ave. While an exact opening date isn’t available, it should open at some point in 2023.
mocoshow.com
Gaitherstowne Plaza Once Again Fully Leased Following $24.45 Million Sale This Past Summer
Divaris Real Estate has nnounced that the recently sold Gaitherstowne Plaza is once again fully leased with the signing of the last inline space to Tobacco Hut & Vape Inc, who took the remaining 1,003 SF in the center. The 70,639 SF Montgomery County shopping center, located at 206 – 300 N Frederick Avenue holds a tenant roster of many national and regional retailers including Gabe’s, AutoZone, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sherwin Williams, and others. Potential availability remains for the proposed pad site located at the signalized intersection of McBain Avenue & Chestnut Avenue. The pad site could contain a drive-thru according to the photo below.
mocoshow.com
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Historical Society to Hold Presentation on the 150th Anniversary of the Metropolitan Branch of the B & O Railroad
The Germantown Historical Society will host a free, two-part presentation on the structures of the B&O railroad, which will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023. Go to www.germantownmdhistory.org/upcoming-events to sign up via Eventbrite for this free event and get directions. Full details below courtesy of Susan Soderberg:. Viaducts Bridges...
mocoshow.com
Monday Properties Purchases Park Plaza I & II in Rockville For $42 Million
Monday Properties, a real estate investment firm, acquired Park Plaza I & II, a 266,077 square foot, Class A office complex in Rockville for $42 million earlier this fall. The two-building asset, located T 2101 & 2099 Gaither Road in Rockville, is Monday Properties’ first commercial acquisition in Maryland. Located in the I-270 Life Sciences Corridor, Park Plaza I & II are proximate to King Farm, Rio Lakefront and Downtown Crown. The property is located less than a mile from the Shady Grove Metro Station and is accessible via I-270, I-370, and Route 355. Amenities include a conference center, 24/7 fitness center, yoga studio, cafe, a three-level parking garage, and outdoor features including private terraces and a plaza.
mocoshow.com
MCPS/MCEA Return to Negotiations After Agreement on Ground Rules / First Bargaining Session will be Thursday, November 10
As of 9:30am on Monday, November 7th, Aboth parties have agreed to withdraw their unfair labor practice filings due to this agreement. Per MCPS: On Friday evening, MCPS reached an agreement with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) on ground rules for their upcoming contract negotiations. Importantly, both parties have determined there will be 12 initial bargaining sessions that are open for unit members to attend either in-person or via Zoom. The first session will be held in the evening on November 10, 2022.
mocoshow.com
DC Named 2022’s 9th Best Sports City in America, According to Report
With the North American sports industry expected to reach a value of $83.1 billion in 2023, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best Sports Cities. Washington D.C. was listed 9th on the large cities list. To determine the cities where the game is always on regardless of season, WalletHub compared 392 small to large cities across the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. With the Washington Commanders, Washington Wizards, Washington Nationals, Washington Capitals, and D.C. United, DC certainly checks all the boxes. Below you’ll see a list of the best large, midsize, and small sports cities across the country.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
mocoshow.com
Signage Up at Gaithersburg Roaming Rooster
Permanent signage has been erected and construction is ongoing at the upcoming Roaming Rooster at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
mocoshow.com
Where to Spend $1.9 Billion in MoCo if You Win Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot
Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.9 billion, with a cash option of $929.1 million. Below are a few suggestions on where you can spend some of that money if you happen to win the big one. A bottle of Richard Hennessy Cognac from a Montgomery County...
Comments / 0