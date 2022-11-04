The Platoon Veteran Services Center at Goodwill (VSC) Will Offer Veterans, and First Responders, and Their Families Access to Resources Needed for Successful Transition. Press release: Platoon 22 moves into its first brick-and-mortar location! A host of federal, state, and local leaders will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the Platoon Veterans Services Center at Goodwill (VSC) on November 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The VSC, a partnership between Platoon 22 and Goodwill of Monocacy Valley, will bring local Veteran service providers together in one place to provide essential programs and services to aid in the transition from service to civilian life. Successful Veteran transition is our purpose. The VSC will offer a wide array of resources and services to support Veterans, First Responders, and their family in every step to flourish, discover a sense of community, and find purpose. We are dedicated to identifying needs, eliminating barriers, and providing individualized services and partner programs to each and every serviceman and woman.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO