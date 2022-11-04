Read full article on original website
Eugene Ward
3d ago
we pray for the family and hope that they can continue with their lives prayers go out to the Friends and coworkers who all work together God bless all of them
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
wach.com
Coroner identifies man killed in overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as James T. Black II, 22, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner releases victim’s name following Sycamore Ave. shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Coroner released the name of a homicide victim that was shot following an incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue on Nov. 3 around 12:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 22 year-old James T. Black II of Columbia. The Columbia Police...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
WIS-TV
Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
WIS-TV
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
wach.com
Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responds to shooting at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County deputies responded to a shooting at Citgo Gas Station that sent two people to the hospital. Authorities say shots were reported on Nov. 8 before 7:15 p.m. The victims were found with gunshot wounds at the 7621 Garners Ferry Road location. Investigators say this is...
WIS-TV
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been charged in a shooting that left one person dead in Lexington County on Oct. 8. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder.
wach.com
18-year-old charged in connection with overnight deadly shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of his friend, according to Columbia Police. Officials say 18-yr-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the isolated shooting of his 20-year-old friend on Nov. 3 on Sycamore Avenue.
wach.com
2 hospitalized after shooting at Citgo Gas Station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Citgo Gas Station on Garners Ferry Road just before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two victims...
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw County: two individuals who died in motorcycle crash identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the two people who died after a motorcycle crash last night. Randy Carter, 50, was driving his motorcycle on Smyrna Road around 7 p.m. with passenger Tami Brown, 51, when they crashed into a SUV that was backing out of a private driveway.
wach.com
Richland County investigates grave desecrations at former site of Wilson Blvd. church
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff's Department is now investigating grave desecrations after a church on Wilson Blvd was bulldozed and it's cemetery's headstone's removed, causing backlash from the families of those buried there. 8909 Wilson Blvd. was the site of St. Peters Overcoming Church. Today it...
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
wach.com
Warrenville motorcycle crash is fatal, Aiken County officials investigating
Aiken County officials say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of an Aiken man Sunday afternoon. The Aiken County Coroner's Office said 50-year-old Thomas Argiro was died while driving a motorcycle south on Howlandville Road in Warrenville. Reports say Argiro lost control of a...
wach.com
"We can make it better": Owners of property looking to donate cemetery
Columbia, S.C -(WACH) — WACH FOX News is continuing its investigation into how headstones were damaged headstones at a cemetery on Wilson Boulevard in Richland County. The previous and current owner spoke out about how this all happened. "Uh I had no idea, I mean it was grown woods,...
WIS-TV
Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a fugitive suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2018 deadly shooting. Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was captured in Albany, NY, and extradited back to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
