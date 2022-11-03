ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Business Insider

Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders

As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
PYMNTS

New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record

Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
TheStreet

Meta Stock Jumps On Report of 'Large Scale' Job Cuts After Disappointing Q3

Meta Platforms (META) shares moved firmly higher Monday following a weekend report from the Wall Street Journal that suggested the social media group is planning to unveil 'large scale' layoffs over the coming days. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Meta could announce thousands of layoffs later this week,...
NASDAQ

Wall Street Still Mad for Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT)

After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 33% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
ABC News

US average long-term mortgage rates back under 7%, for now

WASHINGTON -- The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped back under 7% this week, one day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate to its highest level in 15 years as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on...
