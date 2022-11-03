Read full article on original website
Related
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there's nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore:...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
House prices could drop by as much as 30 PER CENT in the next year, mortgage lender warns
House prices could fall by almost a third in the worst-case scenario, a mortgage lender has warned. It comes as homeowners were today hit with the largest increase in interest rates in more than 30 years, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to mortgage payments. Yesterday Chris Rhodes, chief finance officer...
Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders
As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 5, 2022 | Rates rise following strong jobs report
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Mortgages could spike again as interest rates set for biggest rise since 1980s
The Bank of England is expected to unveil the biggest interest rate rise since the 1980s on Thursday as it tries to control the runaway inflation which is battering British households. In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push...
New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record
Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises
The white-hot US labor market is showing signs of cooling, with the Labor Department reporting Friday a slower pace of hiring and higher unemployment.
Meta Stock Jumps On Report of 'Large Scale' Job Cuts After Disappointing Q3
Meta Platforms (META) shares moved firmly higher Monday following a weekend report from the Wall Street Journal that suggested the social media group is planning to unveil 'large scale' layoffs over the coming days. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Meta could announce thousands of layoffs later this week,...
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed...
invezz.com
George Gammon: A very high probability that real US Home Prices fall by 50% over the next few years
In some prime US cities, home prices are down considerably over the past 90 days. Higher inflation is forcing an increased supply of housing. Higher mortgage rates are leading to demand destruction in the sector. George Gammon, an American real estate investor and popular YouTuber, believes that the housing crash...
The Fed's latest jumbo hike will put 'lead into the heels' of the US housing market, Freddie Mac says
Mortgage rates have dipped below 7%, but the once-hot US housing market will still cool, Freddie Mac said. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hike Wednesday will put extra drag on dynamics, it said Thursday. Buyers are put off by uncertainty or just can't afford it right now, its chief economist...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Still Mad for Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT)
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 33% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
ABC News
US average long-term mortgage rates back under 7%, for now
WASHINGTON -- The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped back under 7% this week, one day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate to its highest level in 15 years as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on...
Comments / 0