ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Former Houston Health Department worker admits taking part in kickback scheme

By Courtney Carpenter, Daniela Hurtado via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

Barry Barnes, a former city of Houston employee, pleaded guilty to bribery after admitting his part in a kickback scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the scheme started in November 2019 and until March 2021, during which Barnes collected several cash payments while working for the Houston Health Department.

Barnes was working as an administrative and community outreach coordinator for the Houston Health Department.

On Feb. 16, 2022, ABC13 was there as FBI agents executed a search warrant, carrying boxes of documents out of the Houston Health Department's office.

SEE ALSO: DA confirms criminal investigation connected to Houston City Hall

The health department told us then the investigation involved allegations concerning a Health Department marketing vendor and employee conduct.

The next week, Barnes, a 15-year employee of the health department, was placed on administrative leave.

Now, eight months later, we've learned Barnes pleaded guilty to bribery, admitting to being part of a kickback scheme.

Through the investigation, the FBI found that 62-year-old Barnes accepted bribes from three businesses in exchange for using his influence to have them selected to work on projects for the health department. One vendor did marketing work for the city's COVID-19 outreach team.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates: Houston Health employee on paid leave after FBI rai d

ABC13 reached out to the city of Houston about their former employee. Mary Benton, the director of communications sent the following statement:

"Mr. Barnes is no longer affiliated with the City of Houston. It is the responsibility of every employee to follow policies and procedures and adhere to the law."

Barnes' attorney, Michael Wynne, also sent ABC13 this statement:

"Mr. Barnes has been a loyal public servant for many years. This has been an unfortunate series of circumstances. Mr. Barnes remains strong and is grateful for the love and support of his friends and family. He will find ways to continue through other organizations to serve his community."

Barnes faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine. He's set to be sentenced in January 2023.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Suspect accused of stalking also wanted on six open warrants

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones

HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide shooting, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after her estranged ex-boyfriend shot her, then turned the gun on himself at an apartment in northeast Houston. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in an apartment on 225 Assay Street, in between North Sam Houston Parkway and West Lake Houston Parkway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man shoots girlfriend’s ex outside apartment in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a woman, her current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Casa Grande Apartments, located on 8800 Gulf Freeway, a woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at the door, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy