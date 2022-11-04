Read full article on original website
Related
ABC13 Houston
CDC investigates multistate listeria outbreak in deli meat, cheese
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a listeria outbreak that has been reported in six different states and has infected 16 people. At least 13 people have been hospitalized and one pregnant person suffered a pregnancy loss due to the illness. Additionally, one death has been reported from Maryland, according to a release Wednesday.
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
ABC13 Houston
2022 US election live updates, results, maps: Balance of power in Senate, House up in the air
WASHINGTON -- The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be some of the most consequential in the nation's history, with control of Congress at stake. All 435 seats in the House and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, as well as several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
WKBN
Turkey prices face inflation, bird flu ahead of holidays
Thanksgiving turkey may be harder to find -- and more expensive -- this year due to the spread of the avian flu virus as well as inflation.
Comments / 0