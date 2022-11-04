Read full article on original website
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a listeria outbreak that has been reported in six different states and has infected 16 people. At least 13 people have been hospitalized and one pregnant person suffered a pregnancy loss due to the illness. Additionally, one death has been reported from Maryland, according to a release Wednesday.
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
