San Francisco, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kendrick Perkins on why the Nets should tell Kyrie Irving to sit out the season

Kyrie Irving’s future with the Brooklyn Nets remains uncertain following his indefinite suspension following Irving’s decision to promote an antisemitic film. Irving is expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as early as Tuesday to discuss the situation, and the Nets have reportedly delivered to Irving a set of six tasks to accomplish before a return is considered, including sensitivity training and meetings with Jewish leaders.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player

The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Nets owner being blocked from doing 1 thing

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has had his hands full with one issue lately, but there is another matter that is also pressing. Tsai has been dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving social media post, which led the Nets to suspend the guard for at least five games. At the same time, the Nets fired coach Steve Nash.
Larry Brown Sports

Nets officially name new head coach

The Brooklyn Nets have officially named a new head coach, and the decision may represent a pivot from their original plan. On Wednesday, the Nets announced that they have removed the interim tag from head coach Jacque Vaughn. The 47-year-old will remain the team’s coach for the foreseeable future.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

Nets' Kevin Durant teases becoming NFL part-owner, buying Commanders with Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z: 'I would love to do it.'

It's no secret that Nets forward Kevin Durant is a huge fan of the Washington Commanders. Now, the 34-year-old is interested in taking his fanhood to another level. With Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring "potential transactions" with the franchise, selling the team could be an option. If that's the case, Durant has expressed a desire to be a part of the team's ownership group.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

FanSided

