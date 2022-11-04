Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's full explanation for why he promoted an antisemitic film
Kyrie Irving took questions from the media on Saturday night for the first time since he became involved in another off-court controversy, after sharing a link on Twitter to an antisemitic film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”. Nets governor Joe Tsai publicly rebuked Irving on Twitter on...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving is being used to promote hatred.
Stephen A. Smith argues the Nets are trying to 'emasculate' Kyrie Irving with conditions for return
Following the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for what the team called a “failure to disavow antisemitism,” the organization reportedly delivered to Irving a list of six tasks he must complete before a return to the court can be considered. One of those conditions was...
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Kendrick Perkins on why the Nets should tell Kyrie Irving to sit out the season
Kyrie Irving’s future with the Brooklyn Nets remains uncertain following his indefinite suspension following Irving’s decision to promote an antisemitic film. Irving is expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as early as Tuesday to discuss the situation, and the Nets have reportedly delivered to Irving a set of six tasks to accomplish before a return is considered, including sensitivity training and meetings with Jewish leaders.
Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player
The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA executives: Lakers are waiting to trade for a specific player
As the Los Angeles Lakers struggle with a 2-8 record and the worst offensive rating in the NBA, fans are growing more uneasy. They want a trade to happen, one way or another, to make the Lakers more competitive. But the team appears to be patient, as it likely wants...
Details of Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver Revealed
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver regarding antisemitic posts and his suspension
Jaylen Brown says players are uncomfortable with the Nets' terms for Kyrie Irving's return
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is currently suspended indefinitely by his team and will be meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in the wake of Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film. The Nets have reportedly laid out a plan for Irving to eventually return to the team, but are...
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
Stephen Curry's car collection is classy and amazing.
Report: Nets owner being blocked from doing 1 thing
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has had his hands full with one issue lately, but there is another matter that is also pressing. Tsai has been dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving social media post, which led the Nets to suspend the guard for at least five games. At the same time, the Nets fired coach Steve Nash.
Isiah Thomas Quote About Michael Jordan Goes Viral
He says their feud will continue until he gets an apology.
Nets officially name new head coach
The Brooklyn Nets have officially named a new head coach, and the decision may represent a pivot from their original plan. On Wednesday, the Nets announced that they have removed the interim tag from head coach Jacque Vaughn. The 47-year-old will remain the team’s coach for the foreseeable future.
The Boston Celtics are already playing Al Horford too many minutes
The plan, as far as we know it to be, was for veteran Boston Celtics big man Al Horford to rest as much as humanly possible during the 2022-23 regular season to keep the Florida alum as fresh as possible for the 2023 NBA playoffs. But injuries to key frontcourt...
Nets' Kevin Durant teases becoming NFL part-owner, buying Commanders with Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z: 'I would love to do it.'
It's no secret that Nets forward Kevin Durant is a huge fan of the Washington Commanders. Now, the 34-year-old is interested in taking his fanhood to another level. With Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring "potential transactions" with the franchise, selling the team could be an option. If that's the case, Durant has expressed a desire to be a part of the team's ownership group.
