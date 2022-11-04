ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Officers Injured After 18-Year-Old Hicksville Woman Becomes Combative, Police Say

An 18-year-old Long Island woman has been accused of injuring two police officers as they attempted to arrest her, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Nassau County residence in Hicksville on Harding Avenue, where a woman told them that she was having an argument with a family member, according to Nassau County Police.
HICKSVILLE, NY
News 12

Peekskill police probe shooting near police headquarters

Peekskill police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that happened around noon near police headquarters. Witnesses say the victim was shot in the leg on Central Avenue. One woman says she was unloading her car when the incident happened. "I heard like four pops ... and knew it was a gunshot...
PEEKSKILL, NY
PIX11

Driver allegedly went 100 mph before deadly Brooklyn crash

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver allegedly sped down a Brooklyn street at 100 mph before he crashed, killing a teenage passenger and injuring three others, officials said Wednesday. Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, tried to turn from National Drive onto Strickland Avenue on June 10, 2021, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. He allegedly failed […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
LIDO BEACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy