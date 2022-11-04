Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Police: North Amityville man accused in deadly hit-and-run in Farmingdale
Those who live and work on the industrial stretch of the roadway say it is both busy and dangerous.
19-year-old suspect of Longwood fatal shooting faces murder, assault charges
The NYPD provided an update on a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man in Longwood back in October.
Driver arrested after fleeing fatal hit-and-run crash on LI
Suffolk County detectives arrested a man after he fatally struck a man with his vehicle and fled the scene on Tuesday, authorities said.
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
Officers Injured After 18-Year-Old Hicksville Woman Becomes Combative, Police Say
An 18-year-old Long Island woman has been accused of injuring two police officers as they attempted to arrest her, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Nassau County residence in Hicksville on Harding Avenue, where a woman told them that she was having an argument with a family member, according to Nassau County Police.
2 officers injured after shots fired during attempted traffic stop in Brooklyn
Two officers suffered minor injuries after gunfire erupted when police tried to pull over a car in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing $2,000 cash, headphones at Royal Coach Diner
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is wanted for a diner robbery in the Bronx.
Seen Him? Man Accused Of Stealing $460 In Clothing From Lake Grove Store
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing clothing valued at about $460 from Macy's on Long Island. The incident happened at the Macy's located at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
News 12
Peekskill police probe shooting near police headquarters
Peekskill police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that happened around noon near police headquarters. Witnesses say the victim was shot in the leg on Central Avenue. One woman says she was unloading her car when the incident happened. "I heard like four pops ... and knew it was a gunshot...
Man, 35, found fatally shot in back in Brooklyn building
Officials are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday evening in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Police: Hempstead man arrested for stealing iPad from woman at Roosevelt Field Mall
Police say a 63-year-old woman was leaving the Apple Store when Lloyd McKinley came up from behind her.
longisland.com
Police Tase and Arrest Allegedly Violent, Erratic Individual in East Meadow
The First Squad reports the arrest of an East Meadow man for an Assault that occurred in East Meadow. According to Detectives, Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of East Meadow Avenue and Gerald Avenue for a male that was displaying erratic and violent behavior. Upon locating the suspect James...
2 Bronx men arrested for using bear spray, gun in $800K smash-grab jewelry store robbery
Two Bronx men were arrested and charged by federal authorities for robbing a jewelry store of over $800,000 using bear spray, a gun and hammers, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Driver allegedly went 100 mph before deadly Brooklyn crash
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver allegedly sped down a Brooklyn street at 100 mph before he crashed, killing a teenage passenger and injuring three others, officials said Wednesday. Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, tried to turn from National Drive onto Strickland Avenue on June 10, 2021, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. He allegedly failed […]
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark officers faces new charges, will stay jailed
Kendall Howard was already charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other charges, relating to the Nov. 1 incident.
Police: Suspect of fatal Brooklyn shooting was victim's mother
The NYPD revealed Tuesday the suspect of a fatal Brooklyn shooting in October is the victim's mother.
Police: New Rochelle cleaning woman charged with stealing $25K of jewelry
Officials say 42-year-old Azra Zecirovic, who was employed by a cleaning company at the time of theft, is charged with grand larceny.
longisland.com
Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
'We're trying to stay strong and sane.' Family expresses concern after cousin is shot in New Rochelle
David Dimond, the vice president of Monroe College, says 911 was immediately called after staff members heard the gunshots outside.
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in Bronx
BRONX - Police are looking for three bandits wanted in connection with an armed robbery-- according to one witness, the victim claimed the suspects attempted to restrain him with a strap, leading him to believe it was a kidnapping attempt.
