psychologytoday.com

Why We Keep Hurting the Ones We Love

Two principles explain how painful conflicts tend to increase over time, regardless of the personalities involved. The focusing illusion and the pain-processing hierarchy can lead to enormous distress in love relationships. We must focus more on the effects of behavior and less on conscious intentions. We must develop conditioned responses...
psychologytoday.com

Affirming Love for Ourselves Even in the Midst of Fear

Fear is inevitable, but how we deal with it ultimately leads to our openness to take a chance to see love in our life. An openness and willingness to be vulnerable and be open about your fears should be discussed in a safe space. You may experience feelings of doubt...
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
Upworthy

5-year-old moves adoption court to tears: 'I love my mom so much and she's the best mom I ever had'

Adoption is a beautiful process that binds families and provides vulnerable children the protection and love of having a home. Every year, more than 250,000 children are placed into foster care and that comes with its set of challenges. Not every child gets adopted or is able to find a loving and caring home. However, this 5-year-old is among the lucky ones and was recently adopted by a family in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Moreover, he had some sweet and moving words to describe his new mother and it was all caught on video, reports USA TODAY. The video shows that the judge in the courtroom asked if anyone wanted to speak up and the boy wanted to say a few words about his adoptive mother, Jennifer Hubby.
BERNALILLO, NM
BuzzFeed

Poor People Who “Married For Money” And Rich People Who “Married For Love” Are Sharing What It’s Really Like, and Wow

"I married for love — my husband came from a poor family and didn’t have a high-paying job. After we got married, I realized he had hid a lot of debt from me: credit card, student loans, and the wedding, which I was told was taken care of. We’ve been married for eight years, and I have been the breadwinner and sole provider for at least half the marriage. I do find myself wishing I married for money, out of pure exhaustion."
Psych Centra

4 Examples of Boundaries with an Ex

Setting boundaries with your ex leads to clearer expectations of how you can move forward at the end of a relationship. Setting boundaries may be a good place to start if you want to improve your relationships. Limits allow space for your relationships to thrive and survive. There are some...
Fatherly

“Phubbing” Hurts Relationships — But There’s An Obvious Fix

When couples are together, it may be wise to turn off social media notifications or put the phones away altogether, a new study suggests. “Phubbing” — paying more attention to your phone than your partner — too much in relationships can devolve into a passive-aggressive techno spiral, at least according to a preliminary study published in Computers in Human Behavior.
StaceyNHerrera

Woman confesses her struggle to receive love

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I’m bad at love, just like that Halsey song,” she said with a sad smile. “I always seem to mess things up or push people away.”
Rosie

What Do You Define as Love?

We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly.
Bustle

Love Is Blind

If you’ve seriously considered applying for Love Is Blind, you might be wondering what the producers are looking for in potential contestants — and apparently, having the last name Barnett is a big boost to your odds. So far, the show has seen two Barnetts pass from the pods to the altar: Matt Barnett from Season 1 and Cole Barnett from Season 3, which airs its final weddings and reunion on Nov. 9.
Upworthy

Four single moms join hands to buy a home, transforming their lives and creating a paradise

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 18, 2022. It has since been updated. It is understandable that humans build their lives around their partners, but it is also a lost opportunity to not live with our best friends. Of course, there are a lucky few whose partners also happen to be their best friends, but it's a fair assessment to say they are in a minority. Buying a home, which was once a middle-class aspiration, is now more of a distant dream for the majority of people. Setting an example to many, four women have joined hands to buy a home in an urban area in Washington DC, reported TODAY. They are now reimagining the core concepts our society is built on—family and child-rearing. People have built families, had children, and invested in assets with their partners, and now four women are showing that maybe it's not such a bad idea to rework how we view these concepts to find happiness, especially if one's current living situation is not working out.
WASHINGTON, DC
Psych Centra

Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One

Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.

