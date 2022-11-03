Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Why We Keep Hurting the Ones We Love
Two principles explain how painful conflicts tend to increase over time, regardless of the personalities involved. The focusing illusion and the pain-processing hierarchy can lead to enormous distress in love relationships. We must focus more on the effects of behavior and less on conscious intentions. We must develop conditioned responses...
Marriage Expert’s 10 Steps To Bring The Spark Back To Your Relationship
These practical ways can help bring back that “love high” you had in the early days as a couple
psychologytoday.com
Affirming Love for Ourselves Even in the Midst of Fear
Fear is inevitable, but how we deal with it ultimately leads to our openness to take a chance to see love in our life. An openness and willingness to be vulnerable and be open about your fears should be discussed in a safe space. You may experience feelings of doubt...
Opinion: A Narcissist Twists The Interpretation Of Five Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. The question is… do these love languages apply if you are in a relationship with someone who is a narcissist?
CNBC
What's your love language? How this 30-year-old book that promises the 'secret to love that lasts' stays relevant
Gary Chapman says he and his wife had "a lot of struggles" at the beginning of their marriage. Chapman is the author of "The 5 Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate." The book, published in 1992, describes five ways a person expresses or experiences love:. acts...
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Upworthy
5-year-old moves adoption court to tears: 'I love my mom so much and she's the best mom I ever had'
Adoption is a beautiful process that binds families and provides vulnerable children the protection and love of having a home. Every year, more than 250,000 children are placed into foster care and that comes with its set of challenges. Not every child gets adopted or is able to find a loving and caring home. However, this 5-year-old is among the lucky ones and was recently adopted by a family in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Moreover, he had some sweet and moving words to describe his new mother and it was all caught on video, reports USA TODAY. The video shows that the judge in the courtroom asked if anyone wanted to speak up and the boy wanted to say a few words about his adoptive mother, Jennifer Hubby.
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
Poor People Who “Married For Money” And Rich People Who “Married For Love” Are Sharing What It’s Really Like, and Wow
"I married for love — my husband came from a poor family and didn’t have a high-paying job. After we got married, I realized he had hid a lot of debt from me: credit card, student loans, and the wedding, which I was told was taken care of. We’ve been married for eight years, and I have been the breadwinner and sole provider for at least half the marriage. I do find myself wishing I married for money, out of pure exhaustion."
Psych Centra
4 Examples of Boundaries with an Ex
Setting boundaries with your ex leads to clearer expectations of how you can move forward at the end of a relationship. Setting boundaries may be a good place to start if you want to improve your relationships. Limits allow space for your relationships to thrive and survive. There are some...
Woman furious at fiance for ruining vacation by taking in his children
Dating a single dad isn’t the same as dating a bachelor. Since single parents will be responsible for their kids and they might prioritize them over dates or vacations. Also, due to this, one has to be flexible to shift plans and involve the children, if necessary.
“Phubbing” Hurts Relationships — But There’s An Obvious Fix
When couples are together, it may be wise to turn off social media notifications or put the phones away altogether, a new study suggests. “Phubbing” — paying more attention to your phone than your partner — too much in relationships can devolve into a passive-aggressive techno spiral, at least according to a preliminary study published in Computers in Human Behavior.
Women Are Sharing How It Hit Them That Their Significant Other Truly Loves Them, And It's A Reminder Of What Real Romance Looks Like
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
Woman confesses her struggle to receive love
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I’m bad at love, just like that Halsey song,” she said with a sad smile. “I always seem to mess things up or push people away.”
Opinion: Reasons Why Someone Can’t Let Go of Their Ex-Partner
For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.
What Do You Define as Love?
We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly.
Bustle
Love Is Blind
If you’ve seriously considered applying for Love Is Blind, you might be wondering what the producers are looking for in potential contestants — and apparently, having the last name Barnett is a big boost to your odds. So far, the show has seen two Barnetts pass from the pods to the altar: Matt Barnett from Season 1 and Cole Barnett from Season 3, which airs its final weddings and reunion on Nov. 9.
Upworthy
Four single moms join hands to buy a home, transforming their lives and creating a paradise
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 18, 2022. It has since been updated. It is understandable that humans build their lives around their partners, but it is also a lost opportunity to not live with our best friends. Of course, there are a lucky few whose partners also happen to be their best friends, but it's a fair assessment to say they are in a minority. Buying a home, which was once a middle-class aspiration, is now more of a distant dream for the majority of people. Setting an example to many, four women have joined hands to buy a home in an urban area in Washington DC, reported TODAY. They are now reimagining the core concepts our society is built on—family and child-rearing. People have built families, had children, and invested in assets with their partners, and now four women are showing that maybe it's not such a bad idea to rework how we view these concepts to find happiness, especially if one's current living situation is not working out.
Psych Centra
Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One
Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.
