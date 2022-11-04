Event for West Virginia singer-songwriter’s new single

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Logan, West Virginia native, Kate Boytek , had a release party for her new single at Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston on Sunday.

The Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted the event.

Her debut single is called “Hell or High Water” and was released on Oct. 24.

“From my family to my friends, to the support system that I have around me, including the city of Charleston, this has been an amazing year and there has been a lot of time and effort put into this new single,” Boytek said.

Boytek has performed across the region including at Live on the Levee and at the Marshall University Thunder Street Tailgate Party.

You can listen to her new single on all major streaming platforms. She begins at upper midwest tour on Friday at the Four Bears Casino in New Town, North Dakota, according to Boytek’s website.

