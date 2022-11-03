Read full article on original website
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Mars Rover Documentary ‘Good Night Oppy’ Desperately Wants to Be a Pixar Film
A great non-fiction story requires little cloying embellishment—a fact that’s wholly ignored by Good Night Oppy. Pressing every button, pushing every note, and pulling on every heartstring, director/producer Ryan White’s documentary (Nov. 4 in theaters; Nov. 23 on Prime Video) works overtime to stir the emotions and wrack the nerves. The result is a wholly manipulative—and surprisingly shallow—portrait of human ingenuity and intergalactic exploration, as well as another case study of form getting in the way of content.Good Night Oppy’s title refers to Opportunity, a Rover that—along with its “twin” Spirit— was launched in 2003 to Mars. Its goal was...
Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse
A total lunar eclipse will occur Tuesday morning, Election Day! If you are getting up early to vote, it is worth getting outside and enjoying this special sky event. A Blood Moon is another name for a lunar eclipse. Tuesday morning, Dayton will be in the path of totality, which means the moon will pass completely through the Earth’s shadow at one point.
