Palm Desert received a welcomed surprise after they won round one of the CIF-SS playoffs. Originally, Newbury was to host Palm Desert in the second round, but Newbury was disqualified after using an ineligible player in its first playoff match.

The Aztecs benefitted with an unexpected home game against Carpinteria, who had originally lost to Newbury. Palm Desert got it done at home on Thursday, beating Carpinteria 19-11.

The Aztecs got off to a relatively slow start Thursday as Carpinteria put up a fight in the first half, trading blows with the Aztecs.

The Aztecs still came out on top in the first half, leading 12-7, and hoped to pick up the pace in the second half.

"We came out a bit slow," said Palm Desert head coach Michelle Valovic. "I think part of it was a little bit of conditioning, a little of picking up on their stronger players. Both of those things played a role in the slow start."

The Aztecs made the necessary adjustments and played much cleaner in the second half. Palm Desert outscored the Warriors 5-1 in the third quarter, extending their lead to a comfortable 17-8. At that point the Aztecs pulled their starters and finished off the victory.

The stars

Jordan Baker once again led the Aztecs in scoring with eight goals. Ben Hecht was the next closest with five goals, while August Bargreen, Nico Buono, and Jack Baker each finished with two apiece.

Donovan Goree played most of the second half and was a big part in the Aztecs' second half success.

The chatter

Palm Desert head coach Michelle Valovic on if this team can win a CIF championship:

" They definitely have what it takes. When they work together and they're focused they're a very strong group."

What's next?

Palm Desert will travel to San Clemente for a quarterfinals match Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert boys' water polo splashes past Carpinteria in second round of CIF-SS playoffs