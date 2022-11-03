Election 2022: 25th Congressional District: Ruiz faces San Jacinto councilman

Democrat Raul Ruiz is once again running to represent portions of the Coachella Valley in the US Congress. But this time around, he is also having to convince many new voters.

That's because redistricting split the Coachella Valley's cities into two congressional districts, with Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Indio and Coachella joinin all of Imperial County and a portion of eastern San Bernardino County in the new 25th Congressional Democratic.

Ruiz, who has represented the entire Coachella Valley since 2013, decided to seek re-election in a the 25th Congressional District after the redistricting process last year, citing his east valley roots.

He is facing off against Republican Brian Hawkins, a San Jacinto city councilmember who defeated a crowded field of Republicans in the primary to advance to the November general election.

Democrats hold a significant party registration advantage in the district, making up 44.4% of the county's registered voters to Republicans' 26.67% as of Sept. 9. 21.2% of registered voters in the district are not registered with a specific party.

In the June primary, Ruiz, the only Democrat running, received 56.4% of the vote to Hawkins' 16.4%. The six Republicans running totaled 43.6% of the vote.

Among the priorities listed on Ruiz's website are protecting and expanding social security and Medicare and securing funding to better protect the environment. Ruiz's website also highlights his vote to prevent insurance companies to deny people coverage for pre-existing conditions and the successful effort he led to provide benefits to veterans affected by burn pits.

Ruiz's website also includes a section titled "Building a stronger economy" that details his desire to "cut bureaucratic red tape, level the playing field and create economic conditions for business of all sizes to thrive and succeed." He wrote that he also prioritizes women's economic security and has fought for equal pay for equal work, expanding paid family leave and sick leave, and increasing affordable childcare.

The priorities listed on Ruiz's website overlap little with the six listed by Hawkins, which include school safety and the border.

On the former, Hawkins wrote that he proposes automatic life sentences for anyone that uses a gun toward another human being. He also described illegal immigration as a problem, writing that it is those "who cross the borders illegally that are doing harm to our economy." He said drug smuggling and human trafficking are problems at the border and that "we need to provide our agents with as much support and updated technology as possible."

On water, Hawkins highlighted what he described as historic low rainfall levels, saying "where is the conversation about water conservation projects? Im ready to address this issue."

His website also highlights his opposition to high gas prices and inflation, although his website did not indicate what plans he has to address those issues.

"How long will congress allow the poor and middle class to suffer while they get rich?" he wrote.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.