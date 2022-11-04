Learn about Oak Ridge Schools' Family Resource Center

Jo Bruce and Sharon Gleason of Oak Ridge Schools' Family Resource Center will be the speakers at the Women’s Interfaith Dialogue virtual meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The mission of the Family Resource Center is to assist “at risk” children and their families in the prevention and eradication of problems that interfere with their ability to become fully functioning and independent members of their community.

Bruce is in her 29th year as the director of the Oak Ridge Family Resource Center. The Family Resource Center is one of the original 13 Family Resource Centers established by the state of Tennessee in the fall of 1993, according to the WID news release. Bruce has held the position of director since the start. In addition to the knowledge of the Oak Ridge Schools community and the students and families served by the Family Resource Center, she has extensive knowledge of the resources within the Oak Ridge community and can help families access these resources.

Bruce has trained on the effects of poverty on development and learning and has been a presenter at the state and local levels on this topic. She has experience on school safety and recovery and has also presented on this topic.

Before her work at Willow Brook Elementary, Bruce worked both as a preschool teacher in Mississippi and as a parent educator for Campbell County Schools. She began her career with the Tennessee Department of Human Services (now the Department of Children’s Services) as a case manager. Her work included investigations, court interactions, placements into foster care and reunification of children and families, as well as managing foster care home and adoption services. She also trained military recruits on domestic violence and a worked as a test coordinator.

Gleason joined the Family Resource Center in 2020. Prior to joining the FRC, she worked at Glenwood Elementary School as a teacher assistant to help children with reading and comprehension needs.

Gleason was born and raised in Virginia and managed a successful business, IB3 Global Solutions, before joining the Oak Ridge Schools. In Virginia, she served on multiple boards, including Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Meals on Wheels. She served as director of children’s programs at her church.

The Women’s Interfaith Dialogue was established in 2009. It includes women and men from many faith groups and others who are unaffiliated. The programs cover many aspects of the community with an emphasis on women and children. The focus of WID over the years has expanded to include services and needs that provide opportunities to build a stronger community for all.

To receive the Zoom meeting information, email Rebecca Bowman at Rebecca.R.Bowman@gmail.com.