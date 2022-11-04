ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland City Council passes legislation protecting election workers: Meeting recap

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council passed several pieces of legislation during a busy meeting on Monday evening. Just in time for Election Day, the council approved an ordinance to protect poll workers and their families. The new legislation "prohibits anyone, directly or indirectly, from threatening, intimidating, menacing or harassing an election official or their family member." A violation of the new ordinance constitutes a first degree misdemeanor, with a mandatory prison term of at least three days.
Justice Department to monitor Cuyahoga County polling locations on Election Day

CLEVELAND — Federal monitors from the U.S. Department of Justice will be in Cuyahoga County Tuesday to see if the area is indeed in compliance with national election laws. The DOJ made the announcement on the eve of Election Day, with Cuyahoga one of 64 jurisdictions across the country on its list (and the only one from Ohio). The department's Civil Rights Division "has regularly monitored elections in the field" since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and will also be taking any and all complaints of potential violations from citizens nationwide.
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
City of Cleveland listens to residents, resumes traditional leaf collection program in designated high-generation areas

Just two days after asking residents to bag their leaves, the City of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb has announced that they will resume the traditional leaf collection program in the previously designated high-generation neighborhoods. The announcement comes after the City received feedback from frustrated residents, as well as from...
Ohio Secretary of State: New early voting record set prior to Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans cast their ballots early for the November 2022 election in record numbers, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Monday evening. According to a release from LaRose, 1,550,440 million Ohio voters either requested an absentee ballot or cast their ballot early in person, breaking the previous record set in 2018 for a 'Gubernatorial General Election' by 3.9%.
