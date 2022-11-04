Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Frustration continues for Cleveland veteran still experiencing power outages due to tree and line issues
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland resident has reached out to 3News about her neighbor who is having intermittent power outages. The city has been there before, but the problem persists. Back in the summer, Moses Garner was having problems with trees and his power lines. Both were causing problems at...
Medical Mutual of Ohio to leave downtown headquarters for site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its headquarters building in downtown Cleveland. The health insurance company has announced plans to relocate all of its Northeast Ohio staff to Brooklyn starting in January 2023. The news may not come as a total surprise. Medical Mutual has...
Cleveland City Council passes legislation protecting election workers: Meeting recap
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council passed several pieces of legislation during a busy meeting on Monday evening. Just in time for Election Day, the council approved an ordinance to protect poll workers and their families. The new legislation "prohibits anyone, directly or indirectly, from threatening, intimidating, menacing or harassing an election official or their family member." A violation of the new ordinance constitutes a first degree misdemeanor, with a mandatory prison term of at least three days.
Elyria ordered to pay $250 million by Justice Department to eliminate sewage dumps into Black River
CLEVELAND — The Department of Justice's Environment and Natural Resources Division has announced that the city of Elyria has agreed to spend $250 million for "a series of capital projects designed to eliminate discharges of untreated sewage from its sewer system into the Black River." Elyria will also pay...
Justice Department to monitor Cuyahoga County polling locations on Election Day
CLEVELAND — Federal monitors from the U.S. Department of Justice will be in Cuyahoga County Tuesday to see if the area is indeed in compliance with national election laws. The DOJ made the announcement on the eve of Election Day, with Cuyahoga one of 64 jurisdictions across the country on its list (and the only one from Ohio). The department's Civil Rights Division "has regularly monitored elections in the field" since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and will also be taking any and all complaints of potential violations from citizens nationwide.
Legal team representing Jayland Walker's family responds after Akron voters approve police oversight board
AKRON, Ohio — The legal team for the family of Jayland Walker has responded after Akron residents voted to pass Issue 10 on Tuesday. Nearly 62% of voters said yes to the issue, which will establish a permanent police oversight board in Akron. "It gave the family a tremendous...
NASA names Dr. Jimmy Kenyon new director of Glenn Research Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio's most prominent aerospace site officially has a new leader. On Tuesday, NASA officially named Dr. Jimmy Kenyon as the new director of its John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Kenyon had served as interim director since June, when former leader Dr. Marla Pérez-Davis retired from the agency.
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election
CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Democratic nominee Nan Whaley visit Cleveland ahead of Tuesday's election
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Nov. 1, 2022. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley, are making a number of stops in the Cleveland area before Tuesday's midterm election. On Monday morning,...
Education Station: Cleveland to host annual 'Hackathon' mobile app competition for first time
CLEVELAND — "It’s a way for you to network with people, meet new people and sharpen your skills on either coding or whatever project you’re assigned." 18-year-old Warrensville Heights senior Antonio Wright will be competing in this year’s Hackathon. The lifelong tech enthusiast has been dabbling in coding lately to prepare.
Red flag fire warnings in Ohio: What you need to know about who's impacted and what's next
CLEVELAND — Although there's an increased risk of fires spreading across the state due to dry and windy conditions, 3News' meteorologists are predicting that the higher risk won't last too long for those in Northeast Ohio. From firefighters, to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, to ODOT signs, the message is...
Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
City of Cleveland listens to residents, resumes traditional leaf collection program in designated high-generation areas
Just two days after asking residents to bag their leaves, the City of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb has announced that they will resume the traditional leaf collection program in the previously designated high-generation neighborhoods. The announcement comes after the City received feedback from frustrated residents, as well as from...
Ohio Secretary of State: New early voting record set prior to Election Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans cast their ballots early for the November 2022 election in record numbers, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Monday evening. According to a release from LaRose, 1,550,440 million Ohio voters either requested an absentee ballot or cast their ballot early in person, breaking the previous record set in 2018 for a 'Gubernatorial General Election' by 3.9%.
2 Cleveland men sue state of Ohio after nearly 15 years in prison for crime they say they didn't commit
CLEVELAND — After spending nearly 15 years in prison for a crime both maintained they did not commit, Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips are filing a wrongful imprisonment lawsuit against the state of Ohio in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The two men, alongside their attorneys from Friedman,...
Mentor Police to continue Retail Theft Deterrence Program this winter
MENTOR, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In an effort to curb retail theft this holiday season, the Mentor Police Department announced that it will be continuing its Retail Theft Deterrence Program. As a part of the program, plainclothes officers...
Gas prices surge 20 cents in Akron, 19 cents in Cleveland as average edges closer to $4 per gallon
AKRON, Ohio — The average price for a gallon of gas is approaching $4 per gallon once again throughout Northeast Ohio. GasBuddy says drivers in Akron have seen prices jump 20.1 cents per gallon since last week with the new average listed at $3.83. Cleveland also saw an increase...
Bridgeview Apartments catch fire in downtown Cleveland: the latest
Multiple apartment units caught fire in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday. 3News' Emma Henderson has the latest.
3News Investigates: Cleveland union employees hold protest as contract negotiations drag on
CLEVELAND — On Thursday morning, members from several local workers unions took to the Free Stamp in downtown Cleveland to protest. The workers are frustrated with the city of Cleveland amid months of negotiations that have yet to produce an agreement. Could their frustration soon become yours? Your trash...
