Warriors 98, Magic 96: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (3-5) play against the Orlando Magic (7-7) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday November 3, 2022

Golden State Warriors 98, Orlando Magic 96 (End Q3)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Golden State 98, Orlando 96

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/KmbQmXgtaZ – 9:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Six-point Magic possession. And-1 putback layup and a James Wiseman foul. He fires ball at the stanchion in frustration and gets technical. Wagner hits free throw, Harris misses and-1 FT, Okeke leaps over Draymond for another O rebound, kick out for a banked in Hampton 3. – 8:59 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors just gave up 43 points to the Magic in the third quarter – 8:59 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic are outhustling the Warriors right now.

Trail 98-96 late in the 3Q because they’re making all the hustle plays. – 8:58 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Magic with 13 second-chance points in the 3rd quarter

The Warriors with 0 – 8:58 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

James Wiseman technical foul. Threw the ball at the stanchion

Wiseman’s clearly frustrated right now. You don’t see that from him – 8:56 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Wiseman has to box out, man. Getting too many boards ripped away from him. Just picked up his first technical foul of the season in frustration. – 8:56 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

James Wiseman picks up a tech after throwing the basketball in frustration. – 8:55 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Caleb Houstan’s at the scorer’s table ready to check in for the first time. – 8:55 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Magic have 7 second-chance points this quarter.

The Warriors have 0 – 8:54 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Look at this damn and one by a teenage rookie putting Jordan Poole in the spin cycle. Paolo is really good. pic.twitter.com/t5o3TzQBhk – 8:51 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Moses Moody draws a charge every single game it feels like – 8:51 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

JP3 👌

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/AQjtlz5lJi – 8:49 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

a bucket

@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/QTRRrRRO5N – 8:46 PM

Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter

Absolute magic from Draymond. Never seen a player fake a dribble hand-off like this.

As @Kelenna Azubuike says on broadcast, not possible without Steph’s threat putting fear in Banchero. Given how overly demonstrative Draymond was calling for ball, think he planned it all the way. pic.twitter.com/fssnkYCssr – 8:41 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

well, the Magic didn’t look completely overmatched until the 9th game of the year. That’s something – 8:39 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Klay puts up a season high in a game with 22 points pic.twitter.com/FEd2KygnSe – 8:37 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Bring out the umbrella ☔️

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/p913IWrVXo – 8:35 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay’s 20 points are his most this season – 8:35 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson has knocked down a season-high six 3-pointers so far tonight. Has a season-high 20 points, as well. 9:57 to go on the the third. – 8:34 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Klay Thompson notches a season-high six 3-pointers (20 points) and there’s still plenty of time left.

Warriors lead 73-57. – 8:34 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Klay now 6/11 3s 20 pts … GSW opens up a 16 pt lead over Orlando – 8:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Season-high six 3s for Klay Thompson already in 17 minutes. Warriors up 16 early third in Orlando. – 8:33 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Klay ‘s previous season-high for threes was four. He’s up to six early in the 3Q on 6-11 from distance. – 8:32 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Steph Curry’s starting to treat Amway Center like his playground after that behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson for a 3 in transition.

Magic trailing 73-57 with 9:57 in 3Q. – 8:32 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson’s five 3-pointers are a new season-high – 8:31 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Nice first half for Kevon Looney. 10 points on 5-6 FG with 5 rebs. – 8:16 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors in the first half took 17 more shots than the Magic. Golden State had 52 attempts, and Orlando had 35

At halftime, the Warriors have 7 more rebounds and 13 more second-chance points – 8:16 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Golden State 65, Orlando 53

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/jnRkE0RSyH – 8:14 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 65-53 at halftime, and they’re spreading the wealth

Steph: 14 points

Klay: 14 points

Wiggins: 10 points

Looney: 10 points – 8:14 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors up 65-53 at the end of the first half. Thompson and Curry both have 14 points. The two have made eight of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers in the half. – 8:14 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Warriors 65, Magic 53.

Magic left a lot of meat on the bone, only making 10 of 18 FTs.

Jalen Suggs (10 points, 4 assists) got himself into a rhythm as a driver/finisher at the rim.

Chuma Okeke leading the Magic with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assist off the bench. – 8:14 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Best sign for the Warriors during a strong first half in Orlando: 14 Klay Thompson points. Some extra juice in his movement/jumper. Made four 3s. Kerr also rearranged Wiseman’s rotation to get him more time next to starters. It worked in debut stint. – 8:13 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Warriors 65, Magic 53

Okeke – 12 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts

Suggs – 10 pts, 4 asts, 2 stls

Carter and Wagner – 7 pts each – 8:13 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the perfect duo. They were born to play basketball together – 8:13 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

easyyyy

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/vPWn1oeEkv – 8:03 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Full team connect

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/kbfYuzAA4b – 8:00 PM

On the call for Warriors/Magic with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmsRwh pic.twitter.com/tv1PCbHSJW – 8:00 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

straight to the hoop

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/SNL5wgrVTB – 7:55 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors’ leading scorer right now … Kevon Looney with 10 points

He’s 5-for-6 from the field, has 4 rebounds and is a +11 – 7:52 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kevon Looney has a team-high 10 points btw, with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 13 minutes. – 7:52 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Jon Chepkevich @JonChep

Following up Montverde Academy practice with a little NBA action.

Fun matchup between the Magic and Warriors featuring a slew of recent high-profile NBA Draft selections.

Chuma Okeke stealing the show in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/ZO1IAj3Xd5 – 7:44 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Game tied 30-30 after the first quarter.

The Warriors were up by six when Poole and Wiseman checked in for Thompson and Looney. Magic went on 9-2 run before Wiseman was replaced with Looney. – 7:43 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 30, Golden State 30

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/QBwab16hWn – 7:43 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors 30, Magic 30 after the first quarter

Warriors: 8 fouls, 2 free throws

Magic: 4 fouls, 13 free throws (7 made) – 7:42 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a +6 for the Warriors starters the first 6.5 minutes of the first quarter and a -6 after they rearranged the lineups. Not as dramatic, but similar story to Miami. They’re tied 30-30 in Orlando. – 7:42 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Chuma Okeke in the first quarter:

12 PTS

4 REB

4-4 FG

3-3 3P

+10 +/-

🔥 pic.twitter.com/J8gYaX06Zg – 7:41 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Magic 30, Warriors 30.

Chuma Okeke leading Orlando with 12 points off the bench.

Magic are making their 3s (5 of 10). They’ve gotta make their FTs, too (7 of 13). – 7:41 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s 1Q rotation: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr.

Kevon Harris, Chuma Okeke and R.J. Hampton.

More staggering with Franz and Paolo. – 7:39 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

You wouldn’t expect a young team like the Magic to have a such a significant advantage at the FT line (13-0) compared to the defending champion Warriors.

Orlando’s gotta make them count though. They’ve only made 7 of those 13 attempts. – 7:38 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

CHUMAAA

11 PTS in 3 MIN for @chuma_okeke 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dcs8bxSjsJ – 7:32 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Chuma Okeke saw Klay Thompson’s three 3-pointers and said “bet”. – 7:30 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

So Chuma Okeke is lighting up the Warriors, just as we all predicted. – 7:30 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Magic should be attacking James Wiseman in the pick-and-roll every time down. Make him play defense. I’m not entirely certain he knows what he’s doing out there. – 7:29 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Draymond has been called for a technical in four out of the first eight games. – 7:28 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green picks up his first technical foul of the night with 6:41 left in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Chuma Okeke and Kevon Harris are the Magic’s first subs, coming in for Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol. – 7:25 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Several big starting front lines in the NBA right now:

Magic: Bol, Carter, Banchero (7’2″, 6’10”, 6’10”)

Jazz: Markkanen, Olynyk, Vandy (7’0″, 6’11”, 6’9″)

Wolves: Gobert, Towns (7’1″, 6’11”)

Grizzlies: Adams, Aldama/JJJ (6’11”, 6’11”)

Bucks: Lopez, Giannis (7’0″, 7’0″) – 7:25 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steve Kerr declined to specifically discuss the Kyrie Irving situation. But the Warriors coach said “words matter” when pressed further on the importance of the NBA taking a stand against antisemitism, racism and other discriminatory language. mercurynews.com/2022/11/03/wor… – 7:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Kevon Looney just got called for basket interference on an offensive tapback. Steve Kerr asked if he could use the coach’s challenge on it. Scott Foster says yes. It’s successful. Warriors grab an extra two points. But always a risk to use challenge in first quarter. – 7:24 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson came into today struggling in the first quarter. In his first 7 games, he was 2-for-13 on threes in the first quarter

He’s 3-for-3 from deep in the first 5 minutes vs. the Magic – 7:20 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Klay Thompson’s opened the game with three 3-pointers.

Magic trailing 16-8 and Mosley calls a timeout after Wiggins knocks down a 3. – 7:18 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Amazing how Klay opened 3-3 from the bench – 7:18 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay 🔥🔥🔥 – 7:17 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson starts 3/3 from deep. Warriors up 13-8 early. – 7:17 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Klay Thompson opens the game with three 3-pointers. Warriors up 13-8 with 7:40 left in the first quarter. – 7:17 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Klay Thompson has passed J.R. Smith for 17th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list with 1,931 career regular season threes. – 7:16 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Klay has passed J.R. Smith for 17th most-made threes in NBA history! 👏

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/jqDBBSFFwC – 7:16 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,220 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Magic win the tip. Game on. – 7:11 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors going against a towering Orlando starting lineup tonight

Paolo Banchero (6-10)

Bol Bol (7-2)

Wendell Carter Jr. (6-10)

Franz Wagner (6-10)

Jalen Suggs (6-5) – 6:50 PM

Nothing but 💦 pic.twitter.com/T3Q1KVkMoN – 6:29 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

The Magic have seven players who are 6’10” or taller.

Kerr said, “Might be the biggest team I’ve ever seen.” – 6:07 PM

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Hot or Not?!

—Cade vs Jade (3:53)

—IND (13:15)

—CLE (22:11)

—NOP (34:08)

—MIN (38:44)

—Kawhi (46:29)

—CHA (57:06)

—GSW (1:01:02)

🎧 https://t.co/CTr31I0vOb

🍎 https://t.co/rBZUO3nGn1

✳️ https://t.co/n5fcY3xbtM

📺 https://t.co/NCFK1H40Qm

MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1LwtWZ33ce – 6:07 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

All active players are available for the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr says availability for tomorrow’s game at New Orleans will be decided after this game. – 5:32 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

“Somebody that size to be that skilled is really impressive … Really talented prospect. It will be really fun to watch him develop.” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr on @Orlando Magic rookie @Paolo Banchero – 5:32 PM

Our prediction and best bet for Thursday’s Warriors at Magic game, with odds from BetMGM. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 5:32 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

first five 🪄

🪄 @Jalen Suggs

🪄 @Franz Wagner

🪄 @Paolo Banchero

🪄 @Bol Bol

🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/CPcZk85UUu – 5:26 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Bol Bol against the Warriors tonight. – 5:15 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic starters vs. Warriors: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:15 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs. Golden State due to a left knee contusion, per Magic. – 5:11 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

INJURY UPDATE:

@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs. Golden State due to a left knee contusion.

#MagicTogether – 5:10 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

San Francisco Magazine: As it celebrates 10 years of boosting the lives of those in the Bay Area, the Warriors Community Foundation and Nicole Lacob continue to set new goals for its ambitious mission.

Thoughts? 🤔

@Zach Lowe looks back at Draymond’s time with the Warriors on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/5Tn45Inmut pic.twitter.com/5cyBrukFkw – 4:58 PM

The Warriors are reportedly picking up contract options for James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/31/rep… – 4:00 PM

Luka Magic continues to level 🆙

@Luka Doncic // @nba2k pic.twitter.com/PRuz4pxDgG – 3:15 PM

Only two games today – Warriors vs. Magic, Nuggets vs. Thunder – should be a slow news day.

Today, “Not so fast” – 3:11 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors are trying to avoid a four-game losing streak tonight, and snap a four-game losing streak in Orlando

They haven’t beat the Magic in Orlando since Dec. 1, 2017 – 3:01 PM

📅 On this day in 1981 and 1982, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson recorded his second straight triple-double to open each season.

Johnson is one of four players in NBA history to record a triple-double in each of his first two games of a season, and he’s the only player to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/1gHzMQFure – 3:01 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Mentioning James Wiseman on the TL pic.twitter.com/0wWxbDHF4Z – 2:39 PM

level up 📈

big @NBA2K ratings boost for @Paolo Banchero & @Bol Bol 👀 pic.twitter.com/gZyOS6PtDF – 2:08 PM

📅 On this day in 1951, Hall of Famer and @OhioStateHoops alum Neil Johnston made his NBA debut with the @Golden State Warriors.

After averaging just 6.0 PPG as a rookie, Johnston led the NBA in scoring in each of his next three seasons.

He earned five All-NBA nods in his eight seasons. pic.twitter.com/OamAQ4Re0J – 2:01 PM

The Warriors have fallen from the top spot in @RookieWire’s latest NBA power rankings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/01/war… – 1:00 PM