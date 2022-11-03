Warriors 98, Magic 96: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Golden State Warriors (3-5) play against the Orlando Magic (7-7) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday November 3, 2022
Golden State Warriors 98, Orlando Magic 96 (End Q3)
Going down the stretch with @Danny Leroux for Warriors/Magic. Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream and join us LIVE on League Pass for in-depth analysis and stats https://t.co/a6wIgmbgEJ pic.twitter.com/UdP1gqeJhG – 9:00 PM
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Golden State 98, Orlando 96
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/KmbQmXgtaZ – 9:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Six-point Magic possession. And-1 putback layup and a James Wiseman foul. He fires ball at the stanchion in frustration and gets technical. Wagner hits free throw, Harris misses and-1 FT, Okeke leaps over Draymond for another O rebound, kick out for a banked in Hampton 3. – 8:59 PM
Steph Curry would be the Nuggets’ worst 3 point shooter tonight. – 8:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors just gave up 43 points to the Magic in the third quarter – 8:59 PM
Magic are outhustling the Warriors right now.
Trail 98-96 late in the 3Q because they’re making all the hustle plays. – 8:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Magic with 13 second-chance points in the 3rd quarter
The Warriors with 0 – 8:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman technical foul. Threw the ball at the stanchion
Wiseman’s clearly frustrated right now. You don’t see that from him – 8:56 PM
Wiseman has to box out, man. Getting too many boards ripped away from him. Just picked up his first technical foul of the season in frustration. – 8:56 PM
James Wiseman picks up a tech after throwing the basketball in frustration. – 8:55 PM
Caleb Houstan’s at the scorer’s table ready to check in for the first time. – 8:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Magic have 7 second-chance points this quarter.
The Warriors have 0 – 8:54 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Look at this damn and one by a teenage rookie putting Jordan Poole in the spin cycle. Paolo is really good. pic.twitter.com/t5o3TzQBhk – 8:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody draws a charge every single game it feels like – 8:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP3 👌
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/AQjtlz5lJi – 8:49 PM
a bucket
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/QTRRrRRO5N – 8:46 PM
Absolute magic from Draymond. Never seen a player fake a dribble hand-off like this.
As @Kelenna Azubuike says on broadcast, not possible without Steph’s threat putting fear in Banchero. Given how overly demonstrative Draymond was calling for ball, think he planned it all the way. pic.twitter.com/fssnkYCssr – 8:41 PM
well, the Magic didn’t look completely overmatched until the 9th game of the year. That’s something – 8:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay puts up a season high in a game with 22 points pic.twitter.com/FEd2KygnSe – 8:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bring out the umbrella ☔️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/p913IWrVXo – 8:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay’s 20 points are his most this season – 8:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson has knocked down a season-high six 3-pointers so far tonight. Has a season-high 20 points, as well. 9:57 to go on the the third. – 8:34 PM
Klay Thompson notches a season-high six 3-pointers (20 points) and there’s still plenty of time left.
Warriors lead 73-57. – 8:34 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Klay now 6/11 3s 20 pts … GSW opens up a 16 pt lead over Orlando – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Season-high six 3s for Klay Thompson already in 17 minutes. Warriors up 16 early third in Orlando. – 8:33 PM
Klay ‘s previous season-high for threes was four. He’s up to six early in the 3Q on 6-11 from distance. – 8:32 PM
Steph Curry’s starting to treat Amway Center like his playground after that behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson for a 3 in transition.
Magic trailing 73-57 with 9:57 in 3Q. – 8:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson’s five 3-pointers are a new season-high – 8:31 PM
Nice first half for Kevon Looney. 10 points on 5-6 FG with 5 rebs. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors in the first half took 17 more shots than the Magic. Golden State had 52 attempts, and Orlando had 35
At halftime, the Warriors have 7 more rebounds and 13 more second-chance points – 8:16 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Golden State 65, Orlando 53
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/jnRkE0RSyH – 8:14 PM
intermission in the O pic.twitter.com/6X7JzNYEo7 – 8:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 65-53 at halftime, and they’re spreading the wealth
Steph: 14 points
Klay: 14 points
Wiggins: 10 points
Looney: 10 points – 8:14 PM
Warriors up 65-53 at the end of the first half. Thompson and Curry both have 14 points. The two have made eight of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers in the half. – 8:14 PM
Halftime: Warriors 65, Magic 53.
Magic left a lot of meat on the bone, only making 10 of 18 FTs.
Jalen Suggs (10 points, 4 assists) got himself into a rhythm as a driver/finisher at the rim.
Chuma Okeke leading the Magic with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assist off the bench. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Best sign for the Warriors during a strong first half in Orlando: 14 Klay Thompson points. Some extra juice in his movement/jumper. Made four 3s. Kerr also rearranged Wiseman’s rotation to get him more time next to starters. It worked in debut stint. – 8:13 PM
Halftime: Warriors 65, Magic 53
Okeke – 12 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts
Suggs – 10 pts, 4 asts, 2 stls
Carter and Wagner – 7 pts each – 8:13 PM
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the perfect duo. They were born to play basketball together – 8:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
easyyyy
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/vPWn1oeEkv – 8:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Full team connect
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/kbfYuzAA4b – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
straight to the hoop
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/SNL5wgrVTB – 7:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors’ leading scorer right now … Kevon Looney with 10 points
He’s 5-for-6 from the field, has 4 rebounds and is a +11 – 7:52 PM
Kevon Looney has a team-high 10 points btw, with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 13 minutes. – 7:52 PM
Following up Montverde Academy practice with a little NBA action.
Fun matchup between the Magic and Warriors featuring a slew of recent high-profile NBA Draft selections.
Chuma Okeke stealing the show in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/ZO1IAj3Xd5 – 7:44 PM
Game tied 30-30 after the first quarter.
The Warriors were up by six when Poole and Wiseman checked in for Thompson and Looney. Magic went on 9-2 run before Wiseman was replaced with Looney. – 7:43 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 30, Golden State 30
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/QBwab16hWn – 7:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors 30, Magic 30 after the first quarter
Warriors: 8 fouls, 2 free throws
Magic: 4 fouls, 13 free throws (7 made) – 7:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a +6 for the Warriors starters the first 6.5 minutes of the first quarter and a -6 after they rearranged the lineups. Not as dramatic, but similar story to Miami. They’re tied 30-30 in Orlando. – 7:42 PM
Chuma Okeke in the first quarter:
12 PTS
4 REB
4-4 FG
3-3 3P
+10 +/-
🔥 pic.twitter.com/J8gYaX06Zg – 7:41 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Warriors 30.
Chuma Okeke leading Orlando with 12 points off the bench.
Magic are making their 3s (5 of 10). They’ve gotta make their FTs, too (7 of 13). – 7:41 PM
Magic’s 1Q rotation: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr.
Kevon Harris, Chuma Okeke and R.J. Hampton.
More staggering with Franz and Paolo. – 7:39 PM
You wouldn’t expect a young team like the Magic to have a such a significant advantage at the FT line (13-0) compared to the defending champion Warriors.
Orlando’s gotta make them count though. They’ve only made 7 of those 13 attempts. – 7:38 PM
CHUMAAA
11 PTS in 3 MIN for @chuma_okeke 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dcs8bxSjsJ – 7:32 PM
Chuma Okeke saw Klay Thompson’s three 3-pointers and said “bet”. – 7:30 PM
So Chuma Okeke is lighting up the Warriors, just as we all predicted. – 7:30 PM
the Magic should be attacking James Wiseman in the pick-and-roll every time down. Make him play defense. I’m not entirely certain he knows what he’s doing out there. – 7:29 PM
Draymond has been called for a technical in four out of the first eight games. – 7:28 PM
Draymond Green picks up his first technical foul of the night with 6:41 left in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM
Chuma Okeke and Kevon Harris are the Magic’s first subs, coming in for Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol. – 7:25 PM
Several big starting front lines in the NBA right now:
Magic: Bol, Carter, Banchero (7’2″, 6’10”, 6’10”)
Jazz: Markkanen, Olynyk, Vandy (7’0″, 6’11”, 6’9″)
Wolves: Gobert, Towns (7’1″, 6’11”)
Grizzlies: Adams, Aldama/JJJ (6’11”, 6’11”)
Bucks: Lopez, Giannis (7’0″, 7’0″) – 7:25 PM
Steve Kerr declined to specifically discuss the Kyrie Irving situation. But the Warriors coach said “words matter” when pressed further on the importance of the NBA taking a stand against antisemitism, racism and other discriminatory language. mercurynews.com/2022/11/03/wor… – 7:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney just got called for basket interference on an offensive tapback. Steve Kerr asked if he could use the coach’s challenge on it. Scott Foster says yes. It’s successful. Warriors grab an extra two points. But always a risk to use challenge in first quarter. – 7:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson came into today struggling in the first quarter. In his first 7 games, he was 2-for-13 on threes in the first quarter
He’s 3-for-3 from deep in the first 5 minutes vs. the Magic – 7:20 PM
Klay Thompson’s opened the game with three 3-pointers.
Magic trailing 16-8 and Mosley calls a timeout after Wiggins knocks down a 3. – 7:18 PM
Amazing how Klay opened 3-3 from the bench – 7:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay 🔥🔥🔥 – 7:17 PM
Klay Thompson starts 3/3 from deep. Warriors up 13-8 early. – 7:17 PM
Klay Thompson opens the game with three 3-pointers. Warriors up 13-8 with 7:40 left in the first quarter. – 7:17 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Klay Thompson has passed J.R. Smith for 17th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list with 1,931 career regular season threes. – 7:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay has passed J.R. Smith for 17th most-made threes in NBA history! 👏
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/jqDBBSFFwC – 7:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,220 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
Magic win the tip. Game on. – 7:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors going against a towering Orlando starting lineup tonight
Paolo Banchero (6-10)
Bol Bol (7-2)
Wendell Carter Jr. (6-10)
Franz Wagner (6-10)
Jalen Suggs (6-5) – 6:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Nothing but 💦 pic.twitter.com/T3Q1KVkMoN – 6:29 PM
The Magic have seven players who are 6’10” or taller.
Kerr said, “Might be the biggest team I’ve ever seen.” – 6:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
All active players are available for the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr says availability for tomorrow’s game at New Orleans will be decided after this game. – 5:32 PM
“Somebody that size to be that skilled is really impressive … Really talented prospect. It will be really fun to watch him develop.” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr on @Orlando Magic rookie @Paolo Banchero – 5:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Thursday’s Warriors at Magic game, with odds from BetMGM. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 5:32 PM
first five 🪄
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/CPcZk85UUu – 5:26 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Bol Bol against the Warriors tonight. – 5:15 PM
Magic starters vs. Warriors: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:15 PM
Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs. Golden State due to a left knee contusion, per Magic. – 5:11 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs. Golden State due to a left knee contusion.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are trying to avoid a four-game losing streak tonight, and snap a four-game losing streak in Orlando
They haven’t beat the Magic in Orlando since Dec. 1, 2017 – 3:01 PM
