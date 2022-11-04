ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County Chamber breaks ground on $2M 'historic' building project

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
 6 days ago
CLINTON - Anderson County Chamber of Commerce officials indicated they were keeping both the future - economic development - and the past in mind as they launched the construction project for the chamber's new headquarters Wednesday.

Officials with the chamber and other entities ceremonially broke ground - using dirt provided by an Oak Ridge nursery - on the site of the planned 12,000-square-foot building.

Founded 90 years ago by a group of Clinton businessmen, the chamber has had offices since 1987 at the building now occupied by Regions Bank on Main Street in Clinton. The new chamber building, its first, will be partly owned and occupied by Adventure Anderson County, which promotes tourism in the county.

The Anderson County Commission will auction off the log building that housed the Anderson County Welcome Center near Interstate 75 in Clinton and give the money to the building project, according to Executive Director Stephanie Wells. An auction is set for November.

"This has been a long time coming," said Rick Meredith, chamber president.

The land for the building site, located at the corner of North Hicks Street and North Main Street, was once owned by the late Xenophon "Xen" Hicks, appointed as judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District, by then-President Calvin Coolidge in 1928, according to Chamber Board Chair Joey Smith.

MBI Companies, which is providing architectural services for the $2 million project, brought three artists' renderings of the planned chamber home. Smith pointed out that elements of the building will be reminiscent of Magnet Mills, one of the county's largest employers that opened in the early 1900s and kept people employed during the Great Depression. The vacant hosiery mill buildings, located less than a mile from the chamber site, were not demolished until the past few years, leaving the iconic water tower as part of the city's skyline.

The chamber purchased the land for $199,000 on June 22. Meredith said if any individuals or businesses would like to pledge money to help with the project, they could contact him or anyone with the chamber.

News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news for The Oak Ridger. She can be contacted at dsmith@oakridger.com. Follow her on Twitter @ridgernewsed.

The Oak Ridger

