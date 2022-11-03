ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
ringsidenews.com

Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown

Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
ringsidenews.com

Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed

Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
ringsidenews.com

MVP Not Traveling To WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia To Avoid Punishable Offence From His Past

Crown Jewel is set to air tonight from Saudi Arabia. Several WWE superstars are gearing up to deliver a thrashing to their opponent. Obviously, supporters are ecstatic and have higher expectations following the press conference. Braun Strowman will face Omos in the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia tonight, but MVP will not be around.
ringsidenews.com

How Logan Paul Suffered His Injury At WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul had a chip on his shoulder after making his way to WWE last year. He started gaining fanfare thanks to his match with The Miz at SummerSlam, but he still had many doubters. He suffered an unfortunate injury at WWE Crown Jewel, and it was for his best spot.
ringsidenews.com

Fans Call For Randy Orton To Take Out Rhea Ripley During WWE Crown Jewel

Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper has done pretty much everything one would want to do in WWE, and fans love him for it all. In fact, his penchant for hitting the RKO on women ensured fans wanted to see the same for Rhea Ripley.
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman & Omos Pleased WWE Officials With Their Crown Jewel Match

WWE superstars headed to Saudi Arabia once again for a Crown Jewel premium live event, a part of the 10-year partnership between The Kingdom and WWE to boost tourism and entertainment in the country. WWE officials were quite pleased with the performances of two of its rising talents at this event.
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’

Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.
ringsidenews.com

Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
ringsidenews.com

Chelsea Green Is Ready For Christmas Early With Seductive Santa Outfit Photo Drop

Chelsea Green had a promising start in WWE back in NXT and even more so when she debuted on the main roster. Unfortunately, her time in WWE will only be remembered for her constant injuries. Her WWE releases saddened fans, but in hindsight, it was needed. She is now back to doing what she does best.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Has Not Contacted Chelsea Green About Return To The Company

There has been a lot of speculation regarding more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon. Chelsea Green is said to be a third name on the list, but the company has not reached out to her just yet.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Making Big Plans For 30th Anniversary Of Monday Night RAW

WWE Raw is one of the most successful long-running programs in television history. It’s an achievement no one expected at all. Now the company is looking to celebrate their big 30th anniversary in style. According to WrestleVotes, when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, plans were in motion to...
ringsidenews.com

Grayson Waller Effect Added To WWE NXT

Fans of Grayson Waller are in for a big treat this Tuesday. WWE just announced on Twitter that “The Grayson Waller Effect”, Waller’s in-ring talk show, is set to return on the November 8 episode of WWE NXT. “The Grayson Waller Effect” made its debut on the...
ringsidenews.com

Huge Title Match Announced For NXT Next Week

Bron Breakker has been a fighting champion who hasn’t been afraid to take on any challenger for his NXT title. His most recent title defense came at NXT Halloween Havoc when he defeated JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. However, he already found himself another challenger for his title. During...
ringsidenews.com

Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights

It’s that time of the year for WWE to host it’s annual Premium Live Event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th, 2022. The results coverage for WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and there will be a kickoff show at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Community Policy