Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
MVP Not Traveling To WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia To Avoid Punishable Offence From His Past
Crown Jewel is set to air tonight from Saudi Arabia. Several WWE superstars are gearing up to deliver a thrashing to their opponent. Obviously, supporters are ecstatic and have higher expectations following the press conference. Braun Strowman will face Omos in the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia tonight, but MVP will not be around.
How Logan Paul Suffered His Injury At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul had a chip on his shoulder after making his way to WWE last year. He started gaining fanfare thanks to his match with The Miz at SummerSlam, but he still had many doubters. He suffered an unfortunate injury at WWE Crown Jewel, and it was for his best spot.
Fans Call For Randy Orton To Take Out Rhea Ripley During WWE Crown Jewel
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper has done pretty much everything one would want to do in WWE, and fans love him for it all. In fact, his penchant for hitting the RKO on women ensured fans wanted to see the same for Rhea Ripley.
Braun Strowman & Omos Pleased WWE Officials With Their Crown Jewel Match
WWE superstars headed to Saudi Arabia once again for a Crown Jewel premium live event, a part of the 10-year partnership between The Kingdom and WWE to boost tourism and entertainment in the country. WWE officials were quite pleased with the performances of two of its rising talents at this event.
Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’
Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.
Logan Paul Still Waiting On Official Confirmation Regarding Extent Of WWE Crown Jewel Injury
Logan Paul had a terrific outing at WWE Crown Jewel when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite being on the losing side, Logan Paul was praised for his efforts in the match. The 25-minute bout turned out to be the best match of the night.
Braun Strowman Keeps Ridiculous Diet & Workout Routine To Maintain His Monster Physique
Braun Strowman put a lot of effort into obtaining the exceptional physique he currently has. Fans will be startled to learn about Braun Strowman’s extreme diet and workout routine he has to maintain that peak physical WWE form. Since his comeback to the company in September, Braun Strowman has...
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
Chelsea Green Is Ready For Christmas Early With Seductive Santa Outfit Photo Drop
Chelsea Green had a promising start in WWE back in NXT and even more so when she debuted on the main roster. Unfortunately, her time in WWE will only be remembered for her constant injuries. Her WWE releases saddened fans, but in hindsight, it was needed. She is now back to doing what she does best.
Braun Strowman Drags Dave Meltzer’s 5-Star Rating System After WWE Crown Jewel Match
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year baffled many, as he was seen as a proper star. Regardless, he came back to WWE earlier this year and has been booked strongly since then. He had a match at Crown Jewel and decided to drag Dave Meltzer right after that.
WWE Has Not Contacted Chelsea Green About Return To The Company
There has been a lot of speculation regarding more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon. Chelsea Green is said to be a third name on the list, but the company has not reached out to her just yet.
WWE Making Big Plans For 30th Anniversary Of Monday Night RAW
WWE Raw is one of the most successful long-running programs in television history. It’s an achievement no one expected at all. Now the company is looking to celebrate their big 30th anniversary in style. According to WrestleVotes, when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, plans were in motion to...
Grayson Waller Effect Added To WWE NXT
Fans of Grayson Waller are in for a big treat this Tuesday. WWE just announced on Twitter that “The Grayson Waller Effect”, Waller’s in-ring talk show, is set to return on the November 8 episode of WWE NXT. “The Grayson Waller Effect” made its debut on the...
Huge Title Match Announced For NXT Next Week
Bron Breakker has been a fighting champion who hasn’t been afraid to take on any challenger for his NXT title. His most recent title defense came at NXT Halloween Havoc when he defeated JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. However, he already found himself another challenger for his title. During...
Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights
It’s that time of the year for WWE to host it’s annual Premium Live Event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th, 2022. The results coverage for WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and there will be a kickoff show at 11:00 p.m. ET.
